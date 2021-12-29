2022: What’s ahead in Petaluma sports

Every team in every sport begins their season setting goals.

The No. 1 goal for every team in every season this year stated or unsaid can be summed up in one word – “normal.” It is a goal that might not be reached.

As 2021 exits kicking and screaming. What everyone wants is a return to the good ol’ days like we had way back in 2019. It is more a hope than a prediction that 2022 will be a year that begins with basketball and soccer and ends with more basketball and soccer while running through baseball and football and a multitude of other sports on the way to completing the cycle with more basketball in December.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 doesn’t seem to be through with us, continuing to be the background for every sport as it is for every human activity. As 2022 makes an appearance, we are still testing, still quarantining and still wearing masks. Professional teams are benching players and canceling games. Can high school teams be far behind?

Assuming teams get a chance to compete, 2022 could be an exciting year for area sports.

One change that is almost certain to happen is a move to cashless admission. GoFan made a successful debut during the fall North Coast Section playoffs and will trickle down to the individual school level. Tickets will have to be purchased in advance and downloaded onto a phone for admission. If COVID-19 continues unabated, proof of vaccination may also be needed.

The financial crunch on sports will continue. Enrollment in most public school districts is declining and the drop is particularly acute for private schools. Fewer students means ever-tightening budgets and that means less funding for sports and more pressure on coaches and parent groups to pay for not only the extras like scoreboards, but the necessities like uniforms and equipment.

Tightening budgets will also put more pressure on coaches and that, in turn, will result in more coaching changes as veteran coaches discover the hassle outweighs their love of coaching. Fortunately, there is always young (and not so young) men and women around to fill the void. Look for more coaching changes in the coming year.

With teams struggling to just keep playing, look for no major upgrades in facilities, although the push for a new full-sized baseball diamond and amenities may pick up momentum.

Also look for much excitement on the fields, diamonds and gyms across the community as local teams are poised for even more success in the New Year.

Even as 2022 begins, all three boys high school teams seem to be on track for big seasons as they settle into league play. Petaluma is off to a more than impressive start beginning this week with an 8-2 record that includes the championship of the Rose City Tournament and a second in the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament. Casa Grande is a solid 5-3, with a couple of tough losses and a win over powerhouse Montgomery. St. Vincent’s record starting this week’s play was 9-0.

Second-year coach Scott Himes has done a remarkable job getting the Casa Grande girls basketball program back on the right track. Look for the Gauchos to return to the lofty status they enjoyed under the care of long-time coach Dan Sack.

Another girls team to watch is the Petaluma girls wrestling team. They have several wrestlers who will make their mark on the Vine Valley Athletic League and beyond.

It is also the girls who might shine brightest in the soccer world. The last time real records were kept, in 2019, Casa Grande and Petaluma girls were one-two in the VVAL with the difference being one goal for Casa Grande in the rivals’ second head-to-head meeting of the season.

On a higher level, watch for the professional careers of Major Leaguers Justin Bruhil (Dodgers) and Anthony Bender (Marlins) to continue and watch for growth from D1 college players Luke Haggard (football at Indiana University), Joey Potts (basketball at Oregon State) and Joe Lampe (baseball at Arizona State) to move forward.

Spencer Torkelson, the 2019 No. 1 pick in the MLB draft will get a long look by the Detroit Tigers’ management in spring training. If reports are right, Torkelson will start the season in AAA.

We can anticipate a year of excitement at Sonoma Raceway under the direction of new General Manager Jill Gregory with a full season of world class racing in all its forms.

Among the multitude of spring high school sports, we can expect lacrosse, as both a youth and high school sport, to continue to grow with Casa Grande and Petaluma boys battling for league championships and Casa Grande showcasing another outstanding girls team.

Petaluma’s boys track team showed in the strange spring season that it is ready to make an impact in the extremely competitive VVAL. Look for Trojan track success and continued growth in the sport.

Casa Grande’s Isaac Sheets (3) has one out and is trying for two in a game against Rancho Cotate in a 2021 game. The Gauchos were undefeated in league and will be strong again in 2022. (SUMNER FOWLER FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)

On the diamond, it will be the same suspects. Casa Grande, unbeaten against all VVAL opposition last spring, will be the baseball team to watch. Not only are the Gauchos loaded with talent, but have been working at their game in some way or another year round. Look for a great Casa Grande diamond season.

Petaluma’s softball team is talented and experienced. It could be a fun spring for the Trojans.

The New Year should see a reversal in the trend of declining participation in Little League baseball. In fact, all youth sports should see renewed interest after finally getting back on the diamond. Just don’t expect a Little League team to again reach the West Coast Regionals. But who knows?

To sum it up, sports should be robust in Petaluma in 2022 IF - and we all know about the IF factor.