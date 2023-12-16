Name: Austin Steeves

Title or position: Casa Grande High School baseball player

On the job since: 2021

Age: 17

Hometown: Petaluma

Why Austin Steeves is someone to watch:

Steeves was one of the most dominant pitchers in the state as a junior last season and just signed his national letter of intent to play at Stanford after high school. He was No. 2 in the nation in strikeouts (158) and sported a 0.39 earned run average with a 10-3 record in 89⅓ innings pitched as he helped lead the Gauchos to a Vine Valley Athletic League title, a North Coast Section Division 2 title and a runner-up finish in the Division II NorCal regional championship. Steeves is one of several returning players for the Gauchos, who will be elevated to Division 1 this upcoming season. They will be one of, if not the, top team(s) in the North Bay this spring and should be in line to build on last year’s success.

What others are saying about Steeves:

“It’s not every day you get a Stanford commit in your program or any program. Just based on that alone, it lets you know what Division I baseball thinks of him. In and of itself, that’s a reason to pay attention. Beyond that, there’s around 10 Major League teams that have expressed interest at this point as well. He’s on lots of people’s radars. … Austin’s accomplishments speak for themselves, but there’s a great cast at Casa Grande, where we’re returning seven of nine starters from last year’s section-winning team. So, we have high, high hopes for this season and Austin is obviously a key part of that, as are the rest of his teammates.” — Pete Sikora, head coach Casa Grande baseball team

What Steeves says about 2024:

“Big obvious goal is to win that final game. Only so many teams win their final game of the season and being in that big state game last year, we came so close. It was such a journey and this year, jumping up to Division 1 is going to be a huge thing for us. We’re going to come in hot, we’re going to try to earn it and prove that we’re just as good if not better than all those other Division 1 teams. We’re going to have a chip on our shoulder and really go after everyone. We have a lot of returning guys, a ton of talented guys that are going to push each other and hold each other accountable.”

