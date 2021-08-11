31-win season ends for Leghorns in American Legion Regionals

After a good start in the West Region Tournament, the Petaluma Leghorn season came to an end with a pair of tough losses in the Region 8 Tournament in Fairfield last week.

Petaluma started right with a 10-4 win over League City, the Texas state champion. They then lost to Honolulu, 5-2, and were eliminated by tournament host Fairfield, 4-2.

Petaluma opened and finished its opening game against Texas with big innings, scoring four runs in the first and four more in the seventh.

Lucas Schafer led a 12-hit Leghorn batting assault with three doubles, going 3-for-3. Leadoff hitter Evan Johnson also had three hits. Zane Bennett slugged a home run and had two hits.

Four Leghorn pitchers – Andrew Haskins, Mario Zarco, Jake McCoy and Johnson held the Texas team to just five hits.

Petaluma scored with its first two batters, with Johnson walking and Garett Lewis doubling him home. Before the Texas team was allowed to bat, the Leghorns had scored four runs with Schaefer driving in two with his first double.

Hits by Schaefer (his third double). Logan Fiene and Johnson fueled the seventh-inning rally that put the game out of reach.

Eventual tournament champion Honolulu ended a 16-game Leghorn win streak with a seventh-inning walk-off home run for a 5-4 win.

Petaluma made it hard for the undefeated Hawaiian champion, playing the Honolulu team even until the dramatic one-out bomb.

Petaluma rallied for three runs in the second inning, on hits by McCoy, Bennett, Chase Dienhart and Johnson.

Petaluma took a 4-3 lead with a run in the top of the sixth inning on hits by McCoy and Zarco, a hit batter and an error.

Hololulu came right back to tie the game with a run in the bottom of the inning to set up the dramatic homer.

The Hawaiians went on to beat Fairfield 6-3 and then defeat League City Texas, 4-3, for the tournament title and a spot in the American Legion World series.

The Petaluma loss set up a battle for survival against a Fairfield Expo team the Leghorns had beaten 1-0 to win the Area Tournament and earn advancement to State. The Expos were given an automatic berth in the Region Tournament by virtue of being the host team.

The full lineup hitting that had marked the Leghorn winning streak was missing in their final game. Petaluma managed just three hits off Fairfield’s Dayton Hicks, who struck out five and walked just two in shutting down the Leghorns.

One of those hits came in the first inning when a double by Grabriel Henschef to center field followed a free base to leadoff hitter Evan Johnson who was hit by a pitch. A ground out by Garett Lewis and a costly error put Petaluma in front 2-0 before Fairfield came to the plate.

That was it for the Leghorns who went the next six innings with only hits by Lucas Shaffer in the fourth and Mason Cox in the seventh.

Fairfield came back to tie the game in the bottom of the first, loading the bases on an error and two walks before Aiden Robles stroked a two-run single..

Two errors and a hit batter that forced in a run gave Fairfield its winning margin in the second.

After that it came down to pitching with Dayton holding the Leghorns in check while Mario Zarco pitched five strong relief innings for the Leghorns, scattering five hits with six strikeouts and just two walks.

The loss brought to a conclusion a strong season for the Leghorns who struggled early, but finished strong for a 31-11 record.

“It was a phenomenal year,” said Spencer Finkbohner in his first year as team manager. “Things just didn’t pan out in regionals.”