3rd-set rally not enough for Trojans

Petaluma dropped a 3-0 decision to Rancho Cotate on Thursday, but the rebuilding program in volleyball for the young Trojans took some twisting turns before it was all over.

Playing at times with three freshmen and one sophomore on the floor, the Trojans took consecutive lopsided beatings in the first two sets before rallying down the stretch to give their fans hope for future games.

Rancho, now 2-1 for the season, won the first two sets with ease, 25-12 and 25-20. Senior outside hitter Taylor Melland led the way for the taller Cougars with some hard-hit kills to the back of the Petaluma defense. Melland averages 4.1 kills per set for Rancho. Middle hitter McKenna Ripple also turned in some effective blocks at the center of the net.

Things turned around in the final set with Petaluma surging to leads of 20-18 and 23-20 before faltering to some well-placed Cougar hits.

Defenders Lilly Comma and Emma Schwappach kept the ball alive as the set moved along, but too many key mistakes at the net cost Petaluma its first set win of the season. Net balls and hits beyond the deep out of bounds line hurt the Trojans.

Sophomore Sloan Shoop had a mixture of nicely hit balls from her outside hitting position on the left side of the net. Shoop, up from the junior varsity last year, managed several leaping winners but also whacked balls out of bounds a couple of times when Petaluma got close.

The potential is there, however. “I saw some activity in the third set that I liked,” noted coach Amy Schwappach. “We have been missing some veterans recently, but the young players stepped up.”

Comma, a 6-foot setter who plays at the middle of the net, put some balls at hittable heights both to the front and back of her as the game progressed.

Freshman Misha Pentleton had a productive night from the left corner of the net. Her solid kills gave the Trojans two leads of two, points but they could not hold on.

The final point concluded a rally with the ball being blocked out of bounds by two Trojans as the Cougars clinched the win 26-24.

Roxy Pectol had several well-placed serves for Petaluma, but the Trojans fell to 0-3 for the season and still are looking for a set victory.

Senior Lola Ewing also had her moments.

Rancho Cotate came back after dropping the first set to win the junior varsity game 2-1.

Petaluma travels Tuesday to Windsor to take on the Jaguars.