49ers or Chiefs? Local coaches make their Super Bowl picks

Football fans around Sonoma and Napa counties are waiting with anticipation for Sunday’s 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl.

And while everyone who’ll be watching probably has their own prediction for how the big game will turn out, The Press Democrat turned to some of the best football minds in the area to get their thoughts about Sunday’s super matchup.

We asked 17 local high school and college head football coaches around the area for their predictions on the winner and the final score — and let’s just say the results contain some surprises.

Five coaches went against the Bay Area’s beloved 49ers and picked Kansas City — citing everything from a longtime Raiders allegiance (one is secretly rooting for a tie) to the magic and experience of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The 12 who picked San Francisco, on the other hand, believe that there’s no stopping the 49ers’ run game and the plethora of weapons they possess on offense. Oh, and they all agreed the defense is pretty good, too.

Here’s how the predictions shook out:

John Antonio, Casa Grande: 34-27, 49ers

Trent Herzog, St. Vincent de Paul: 31-21, 49ers

Paul Cronin, Ukiah: 27-24, Chiefs

Trevor Hudson, American Canyon: 31-24, Chiefs

Max Pond: Sonoma Valley: 38-30, 49ers

DJ Sexton, Windsor: 31-28, Chiefs

Lenny Wagner, Santa Rosa Junior College: 28-24, 49ers

Jay Higgins, Maria Carrillo: 34-31, 49ers

Gehrig Hotaling, Rancho Cotate: 28-24, Chiefs

Ronnie Cummings, Piner: 34-24, 49ers

Vertis Patton, Montgomery: 34-28, 49ers

Rick Krist, Petaluma: 28-27, 49ers

Roy Keegan, Santa Rosa: 35-31, 49ers

Taylor Galloway, former Cloverdale coach: 28-17, 49ers

Dylan Leach, Vintage: 31-21, 49ers

Chris Yepson, Napa: 24-17, Chiefs

DeJuan Miggins, Roseland University Prep: 38-32, Chiefs

