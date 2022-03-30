A big day for Pologeorgis in Petaluma track win

Silas Pologeorgis took charge as the Petaluma High track team opened Vine Valley Athletic League competition with a 72-63 dual-meet win at Napa.

The junior dominated the sprints, winning the 100 in 12.11 and the 200 in 24.05. He was also a member of the winning Petaluma 4x100 relay team. To complete a memorable day, he also won the shot put at 37-05, nearly two feet further than teammate Lucas Vanderlind.

Joining Pologeorgis on the winning relay team were Ryder Wilson, Clay Dennis and Ryan Seifert. Dennis was second to his teammate in the 200.

Javier Gutierrez won the 800 in 2: 09.69 with teammate Raymond Somoff second in 2:24.14.

Drake Newell had a strong day in the distance events, winning the 3200 in 11:00.95 and finishing second in the 1600 in 4:54.69. Max Bloom was third in both events, timing 4:55.83 in the 1600 and 11:01.44 in the 3200.

Will Gilmore had a big day in the hurdles for Petaluma, winning the intermediates and finishing second in the highs. He was also second in the pole vault at 11-0.

In addition to being second to Pologeorgis in the shot, Vanderlind won the discus with a throw of 108-9.

Max Pedrotti matched Gilmore with an 11-foot pole vault winning on fewer misses.

Ryder Wilson was third in the 400 in 57.38.

The Petaluma girls came up a little short, losing to the Napa girls 68-60.

Megan Efhan was second in the 200 in 31.32.

Ava Staub was first in the 300 hurdles, running 58.34.

Longer, freshman Kate Doherty took the 1600 in 5:45.43, with Nora Lounibos third in 6:00.42. Lounibos won the 3200 in 13:55.42, with Morris second in 14:18.57 and Siena Deadman third in 14:29.28.

Taylor Crayne won the 100 hurdles in 21.30 and Natalie Hubert was second to Staub in the 300s in 1:05.25.

Luca Palmini took the long jump at 15-0, while Kelsey Dooley was second in the high jump and third in the shot at 25-07 and discus 78-0.

Efhan , Avery Pontius, Crayne and Natalie Hubert combined to win the 4x100 relay in 53.37.