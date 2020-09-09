A cooler start to PYSL soccer camp

A pumpkin-orange orb hanging suspended in a grey-shaded sky provided a surreal backdrop to a refreshingly real youth sports day Tuesday as the Petaluma Youth Soccer League opened its innovative fall camp.

The attendance wasn’t quite what PYSL leaders had hoped for, but the 60-plus young players who showed up at Prince Park was an impressive number considering the camp opening followed two days of record-setting heat. Tuesday’s campers were treated to a more typical summer breeze that made playing, learning, chatting and laughing pleasant.

But it was not all fun and there were no games as young players 9-12 years old who went through a series of drills and activities under the guidance of teen coaches like Amanda Roche, a former Petaluma High School and North Coast FC player.

“I am super glad to be able to do this,” she said. I started out in PYSL, and it is great to be here to help the kids.”

Participants in the free camps are getting the best coaching available under the guidance of co-directors Deegan Babala, head coach of the Petaluma High boys team, and Jordan Schau, Casa Grande head coach.

“It is awesome that we can offer something for the kids,” Babala said. “I started out at 4 or 5 with my dad coaching me. This is a way we can get the kids back on the field. It is what it is all about.”

The camps are offered as an alternative to a PYSL season that has been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. They are initially being provided for 9-under and 12-under age groups, with plans to open for younger players in the future.

The workouts are designed to follow all county and local safety protocols. Even though activity is outside at Prince Park, all participants and coaches wear face masks.

Kevin Hayes from the Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department that approved the league plans, was pleased with how the program came together.

“They did a fabulous job of getting it off the ground,” he said. “They have put together a well thought out plan.”

PYSL President Sean Kensinger directed traffic early on, making sure participants ended in their proper pods and settled into the drills. He said the pre-camp preparations paid off.

“Everything we put in place seemed to work perfectly,” he said. “We are lucky to have such a great coaching staff led by the high school coaches.”

He acknowledged that the camp was also lucky to catch a break from the weather with temperatures down dramatically from the triple digits of the two previous days and the smoky residue of the state’s fires hovering high enough to allow for reasonably clear field-level air.

“I was watching the weather and the air quality all week, but this turned out fine,” he said.

The camps run Monday through Wednesday, with one group working out Monday and Wednesday and another Tuesday and Thursday.