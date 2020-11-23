A different kind of bonding experience for St. Vincent football players

A tradition for most high school football teams is a pre-practice retreat. Players get together as a team before opening pre-season practice for a two or three-day overnight or overnights bonding, sharing meals, practices, horseplay and, most importantly, thoughts. Most coaches stress the importance of the experience for team unity

In this, the strangest of all years, with football postponed from August until January, and even that being uncertain, the St. Vincent High School team put together a different kind of three-day retreat, going beyond an emphasis on team bonding. The focus was more on life than football.

With the pandemic restrictions, an overnight gathering was out of the question, so the Mustangs gathered for three consecutive days of discussion and introspection. Everything was done in accordance with state and county guidelines, with participants broken into 12-man cohorts, all wearing masks and all maintaining the mandated 6-foot separation.

According to St. Vincent head football coach Trent Herzog, the retreat was put together by assistant football coach and head track coach Robert Rooks, a Black man who works for justice and equality as the CEO of the Alliance for Safety and Justice, a national organization dedicated to criminal justice reform and public safety.

A key component of the event was a discussion of race, but there were other topics of concern to the young athletes, many initiated by the players themselves.

“We wanted to focus the conversation on the environment we’re living in today,” said Rooks. “It feels like we’re being torn apart. We need to create an environment where we see people come together.”

“I haven’t witnessed a lot of racism. Maybe because my eyes weren’t open to it, but then George Floyd happened and it made me sick to my stomach.” said Herzog, who reached out to Rooks.

Rooiks and Herzog contacted parents and community leaders, and, with the support of the school administration, a series of participants were arranged to give the mostly white St. Vincent players a perspective on race that many had never been exposed to before.

The program began with a showing of the movie, “Remember the Titans,” a film about Black coach and his efforts to integrate a team of all-Black athletes with an all-white team in Alexandria, Virginia in 1971.

According to Herzog, the movie not only opened the eyes of many of the players, but, along with personal stories from several speakers, opened the doors to a frank discussion about racism.

Racism is an important topic even in mostly white Petaluma, Rooks said. “We’re not living in a vacuum. This is the time to address it. It is here. It is not as black and white as in other parts of the country, but it is something we need to address.”

“We talked about the ‘N’ word and how powerful that word is,” noted Herzog. “We committed as a team not to ever use that word.”

Racism wasn’t the only topic on the agenda.

“We talked about character,” the coach said. “The players all opened up and admitted doing and saying things they were ashamed of.”

A representative from Hilinski’s Hope Foundation a non-profit whose mission is to educate about mental illness and support student athletes with their mental health and wellness helped the players get into a discussion of how important it is to support and care for their teammates and to be responsible for one another.

Among other issues, the players openly discussed their relationship with young women and the importance of respecting them and understanding boundaries.

The final day of the retreat was turned over to the seniors who led a frank and open team discussion about issues that concerned them.

“They really did a great job,” Herzog said. “Our team leadership is amazing. It was a great event. We really bounded as a team. I think we all learned from the experience.”