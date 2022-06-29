A glimpse of prep future in SRJC passing tournament

Some of the top local football talent was on display Saturday at the first-ever SRJC Bear Cub Battle, a 7-on-7 passing tournament hosted at Santa Rosa Junior College.

Rancho Cotate, Windsor, Piner, Vintage, San Marin, St. Vincent, Roseland Prep, Casa Grande, Campolindo, Santa Rosa, Analy and Lower Lake comprised the 12-team field. Players were “tackled” via two-hand touch and games ran 25 minutes, with each possession starting at the 45-yard line.

Pool play opened the day as the 12 teams were split into three separate groups. The results of pool play then decided the seeding for the single-elimination bracket tournament that followed.

Rancho Cotate emerged as the tournament champion, going a perfect 6-0 with strong efforts on both sides of the ball. The Cougars routed San Marin, the reigning CIF Division 5-AA state champs, 23-6 in the championship game.

Rising senior Sailasa “Sai” Vadrawale, who recently committed to Cal, was named the defensive MVP of the tournament, while San Marin rising junior quarterback Dom Ingrassia earned offensive MVP honors.

Vadrawale, a three-star wide receiver/defensive back, was a dominant factor on both sides of the ball. On defense, he racked up eight interceptions, and on offense he was on the receiving end of several impressive touchdown passes from rising senior quarterback Liam Keaney.

Complete outing for Rancho Cotate

After claiming the North Bay League-Oak title last year, the Cougars appear primed for another strong season this upcoming fall. Keaney, the league’s reigning Offensive Player of the Year, has an array of weapons, highlighted by Vadrawale and rising junior Ananias Walker, another three-star recruit who currently holds offers from Washington, Oregon State and Cal.

Walker and Vadrawale also make up a dangerous defensive tandem and were a key reason why the Cougars allowed just 39 points on the day. Head coach Gehrig Hotaling also singled out the defensive play of Jacob Pruitt, Topotu Hale and Tyler Nixon.

“I think our defense took a big leap forward today,” he said. “That’s the thing about these guys they’re not content; they’re obsessed with improvement, and they need to be. If they keep that mindset, we’ll be all right this year.”

Another standout from Rancho was rising senior Abel Calvillo, a new dangerous option as a slot receiver.

“Sai is getting so much attention that Abel sometimes is getting to run free, just in the right spots, hitting the gaps,” Hotaling said.

Casa Grande, San Marin battle it out

One of the most entertaining games of the day was the semifinal between Casa Grande and San Marin, a rematch from pool play that the Mustangs won.

The semifinal meeting was a physical back-and-forth battle. Casa Grande took the lead late, only to have Ingrassia lead the Mustangs back to tie the game and send it to overtime. In OT, Ingrassia put the Mustangs ahead on their final possession inside the 15-yard line. Casa Grande looked to extend the game but San Marin’s Tyler Glover ended it with an interception, sending the Mustangs into the championship.

Other than the one loss, Casa Grande had a strong showing on Saturday. While they graduated the bulk of their offense, including starting quarterback Jacob Porteous and their top three receivers, the Gauchos shouldn’t take much of a step back next season. Quarterback Wyatt Abramson looked solid and connected with 6-foot-5 rising senior wide receiver Spencer Almond on some nice throws.

Other notes

— The top four seeds for bracket play were Windsor (3-0), Rancho Cotate (3-0), Casa Grande (3-0) and Piner (2-1). In pool play, Windsor beat Piner, Santa Rosa and Vintage; Casa Grande beat Analy, San Marin and Lower Lake; Rancho Cotate beat St. Vincent, Roseland Prep and Campolindo; and Piner beat Santa Rosa and Vintage.

— Windsor’s Hayden Anderson, one of the top young receivers in the North Bay, was not participating on Saturday due to an injury. His older brother, Judson, has taken over at quarterback for the Jaguars.

— Analy had a solid day behind quarterback Sammy Long, a rising senior. The Tigers went 1-2 in pool play but beat Campolindo 29-14 in bracket play and nearly upset Rancho Cotate in a 22-14 loss.

— Santa Rosa’s Nolan Frost turned some heads on Saturday. The 6-foot-4 rising senior wide receiver made a few impressive snags for the Panthers, who will be jumping up to the NBL-Oak with Montgomery next season. Maria Carrillo and Ukiah will be dropping down into the Redwood.

— Piner also had a strong tournament. The Prospectors, who went 2-6 last season, beat Vintage in pool play, St. Vincent in bracket play and didn’t back down in a loss to Rancho Cotate. Matt Erickson played well at quarterback and has a speedy weapon in rising junior receiver Jaiden White.

You can reach Press Democrat Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.