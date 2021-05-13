A long road, but Anthony Bender goes from Casa Grande to Major Leagues

Anthony Bender didn’t just wake up one day last week and discover he wasn’t dreaming. It was true, every Little Leaguer’s fantasy of playing in the Major Leagues was a reality for him. It was reality built on hard work, perseverance and determination.

Bender, 26, a Casa Grande High School graduate, was called to the Big Leagues by the Miami Marlins on Tuesday of last week, advancing to the Majors without having pitched in a game for the Miami organization.

In his Major League debut, the relief pitcher threw one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one hit with two strikeouts. His fastball was clocked at a game high 98.8 mph. As of Monday he had pitched three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with five strikeouts.

His success didn’t just happen.

“It has been incredible, exciting and surreal,” said his father Jim. “It seems like he had been taking one step forward and one step back.

“Some people have a straight line to their goal,” his father added. “With Anthony, it has been forward, backward , sideways, any direction necessary.”

“All the stories about the Minor Leagues – the long bus rides, the lousy food, the hotels – are all true,” said his mother Tami. “He worked hard for everything he accomplished.”

After beginning his baseball career in the Petaluma American Little League, he played four years at Casa Grande, three on the varsity, as not only a dominating pitcher, but also as a standout shortstop and one of the team’s leading hitters and moved on for two years at Santa Rosa Junior College, also pitching and playing infield.

“I saw him more as a position player,” said his father “Once he got to junior college, the coaches there saw him more as pitcher.”

All was not easy for Bender even in junior college. He suffered a back injury that cost him a year of competition. Despite the injury, he was a 20th round draft pick of the Kansas City Royals. That’s where the Odyssey really began.

He overcame another rough spot when he was released by Kansas City in March of 2019.

After the disappointing release, he was signed to a Minor League contract by the Milwaukee Brewers, and pitched in a variety of stops on three levels. When COVID closed many Minor League teams, he pitched for the independent Milwaukee Milkman

In November he became a free agent and was signed by the Marlins.

His father said he might have been a Giant. San Francisco was interested, but he chose Miami because the Marlins offered him an invitation to spring training with the Major League team. He made the most of that opportunity and when a bullpen arm was needed, Bender got the call and the dream emerged not from a deep sleep but as a result of his own talent and determination.

Of course, his success doesn’t surprise his family.

“He has always been very determined,” said his mother. “Whatever he wants to do, he will do.”

“Whatever he does he won’t quit until he masters it,” agreed his father.

Like the unicycle. He decided to try it and, according to his father, within an hour he was pedaling around on one wheel. “He even rode it up the stairs,” he mother recalled.

If his parents are Bender’s biggest fans, they aren’t far ahead of his sisters, Ashley Bender, 29, and Alexis Bender, 24. “They have always been his biggest supporters, even in high school,” their mother said.

His family wasn’t the only ones elated by the former Gaucho’s success.

His former high school baseball coach at Casa Grande, Paul Maytorena, said he is not surprised the 2013 graduate has reached the pinnacle of the baseball world. “We had a lot of good players when he was at Casa, but I thought Anthony was the guy who was going to play at the next level,” the coach said.

Jim Selvitella, now varsity coach at Petaluma High, coached Bender as a freshman on the Casa Grande junior varsity team. “You could see there has a confidence in him,” he said. “Even as a freshman, he was absolutely fearless. When a player has that fire it makes coaching them easy.”

Maytorena and Selvitella agree that Bender, even as a teen, was extremely coachable.

“You could tell him a little thing and he would immediately make the adjustment,” Maytorena explained. “He was one of the most coachable players I have ever had.”

“He understood that everyone brings a different experience to the game,” Selvitella said. “He respected his coaches.”

Former Casa Grande assistant coach Dom Wirtz spoke with Bender the night after the player’s call-up.

“He said it really hadn’t sunk in yet that he is in the Major Leagues, but it would probably will hit him the first time he steps on the mound,” Wirtz said.

“He is a very nice young man, very low key. But when he pitched he was very intense.”

Casa Grande freshman coach Gary Dorsett coached Bender for one day. The next day the player was promoted to the junior varsity where he played one season before joining the Gaucho varsity for three seasons. They remain friends.

He said whether starring in high school or grinding through the Minor Leagues, the player has remained the same. “He has a great attitude,” the coach said. “Anthony is always Anthony.”

Current Casa Grande baseball coach Pete Sikora recalled that a few years ago, when Bender was scuffling through the Minor Leagues, he still found time to work with the young Casa Grande pitchers.

“He is that kind of person. Even though he was having some difficult times, he still was willing to help with the program,” said Sikora.

Bender follows fellow Casa Grande alum Jonny Gomes to the Major Leagues. Gomes, an outfielder, was in the Majors from 2003 to 2016. He played with Tampa Bay, Cincinnati, Washington, Oakland, Boston, Atlanta and Kansas City.

Casa Grande graduate Spencer Torkelson was the No. 1 MLB draft pick in 2020 and is in the Detroit Tigers organization.