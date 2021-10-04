A lot behind Casa Grande loss at Antioch

There were several extenuating circumstances surrounding Casa Grande’s 31-12 loss at Antioch last Friday.

Gaucho problems began earlier in the week with a bomb scare at the school. Casa Coach John Antonio pointed out it was hard to concentrate on football practice with the anxiety of the threat and investigation hanging over the campus.

Friday, on game night, as the players were about to board their chartered bus, it was discovered that the driver had forgotten her license and the team had to switch to a district school bus. “Fifty players had to ride two hours on a school bus on a very hot evening and then play a football game,” Antonio noted.

“They were very lethargic.”

Little details of the game were available, but Antonio did note that Casa played close for the first half before Antioch’s ground game took control of the contest.

Casa Grande could not stop Panthers’ senior running back Jorge Hernandez, Jr., who rushed for 188 yards and scored two touchdowns, one on a 68-yard scamper. As a team, Antioch rushed for 306 yards.

The game proved costly for the Gauchos who lost several players to injury, and may be playing with several not ready for this week’s game against Sonoma Valley.

For the Gauchos, the game against the Division 1 school was a fill-in for their scheduled first game of the season that was canceled by Piner because of poor air quality.

The loss left Casa Grande with a 3-2 record, but 1-0 in Vine Valley Athletic League play after a 46-44 win over Vintage.

Antioch is now 2-3 for the season.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Quarterback Ethan Arellano passed for 328 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Casa Grande junior varsity to a 28-14 win over the Antioch JVs. He also ran six times for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Roman Hill and Clint Rea each had seven catches with Hill gaining 164 yards and scoring twice, while Rea’s receptions were good for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Gavin Pandolfi led the Gaucho defense with 11 tackles, seven solo. Marcel Faletto was in on seven tackles with a sack and a fumble recovery.