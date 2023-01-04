The rain had not turned trails to mud yet, so I suggested to my husband Andy that we explore a new place in north Marin County that I had found on the Marin County Parks website. Scouting a new trail or park can be a bit of adventure. I wanted to see if it was a park I might hike with my young granddaughters.

The one I chose was the Vince Mulroy Memorial Nature Reserve, just off Highway 37 – not too far from Petaluma. This 64-acre park lies east of Novato and is said to be a great habitat for birds and, on a clear day, offers great views of Sen Francisco Bay to the east and south. The day we visited was foggy and cloudy, so we would not have these great views, although Mt. Tam loomed as a pale ghost in the distance. As for birds, we did spot a hawk high in a leafless tree and two cranes in the marsh land.

Directions on the park’s website said the park lies at the end of Grandview Avenue. Sounded simple. However, Grandview Avenue soon became a narrow one lane road going up and down the hills toward the Petaluma River, dotted with an occasional house. We hoped not to have to deal with an oncoming vehicle. Parking at the end of Grandview Avenue is very limited, and we were fortunate that there were no other cars parked along the narrow road, only a boat on a trailer, which we figured was there to discourage visitor parking.

We walked down through the park gate and onto the trail. Our park map was of limited help, so we just decided to explore all the trails we encountered. Our first trail took us west along pastures land and ended at the gate of the Stone Tree Golf Club.

We doubled back and headed east. On our way, we met up with a local hiker who filled us in on the history of Black Point and the trails of the area. She told us about the saloon and dance hall that the pilots from the Hamilton Base visited. Bootleggers favored the secluded docks which she said can still be seen from the top of the hill. In the old days, hunters and fishermen had cabins in the area. A railway stop brought visitors for a getaway.

She directed us east on the trails toward Day Island. Day Island is an oak-covered hill in the marshlands. It was named for a settler from 1851. It features trails that explore a pair of ponds, a wooded hill, and adjacent marshlands. Day Island Wildlife Area is a unit of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Petaluma Marsh Wildlife Area. Our trail skirted Day Island and led us in a circle back to our starting point.

We walked a total of 3 flat miles, meeting only a few people on the trails, mostly local residents. The clouds and fog blocked the bay vistas. But we had a good time exploring a new park. And only one other car was parked at the end of Grandview Avenue.