There is a new look to the 2022-2023 edition of Petaluma High School basketball.

Now in in the fourth year under the guidance of Coach Anton Lyons, the Trojans will transition from an inside-oriented team that looked first to move the ball inside to its big men to one that will zip up and down the court, creating offensive opportunities with its mosquito-quick guards.

“We are going to be a smaller, quicker and definitely feisty team,” said Lyons.

Part of the change has been brought about by necessity after losing 6-foot, 6-inch all-league all-everything scoring and rebounding leader Salim Arikat to graduation.

The other part is who the Trojans do have coming back. “We have four of the top 10 guards in the league,” maintained Lyons.

Kieran Mannnion, Eillot Blue and Andy Bai all played and played well on the varsity as sophomores, making valuable contributions to a Trojan team that went 17-9, 7-5 in the Vine Valley Athletic League and reached the North Coast Section playoffs.

Mannion was especially notable with his accurate 3-point bombing.

Another junior, Rowan Calhoun, fits right into the new Trojan mold.

“We are going to play fast-paced basketball,” said Lyons. “It is going to be fun. We are going to have five guys on the court who can dribble pass and run. We want to defend, rebound and go down and play together.”

That part about rebounding may be a bit tricky.

The Trojans are small. The tallest player is 6-foot, 5-inch senior Dalton Armstrong. The Trojans are going to do ask him to do a lot of board work. “Dalton will be huge for us,” said Lyons. “He competes hard.”

The only other Trojan listed at over 6-foot, 2-inches is junior Brandt Giacomini at 6-foot, 3 inches. Senior Brody Loveless returns with varsity experience and will be counted on to provide leadership.

Lyons is confident that Petaluma can compensate for its lack of team stature with skill and ability. “This may be the most talented team I’ve had in my four years here,” he said..

Others who will help are seniors Garrett Greco, Shane Douglas and Zachary Parelius.

Lyons has been impressed enough with Dayshawn Jordan, another guard, to keep him on the varsity as a freshman.

Petaluma gets tested early, competing this weekend in Cardinal Newman’s Rose City Tournament where the Trojans are defending tournament champions after defeating the host Cardinals in last year’s title game, 45-43. Newman is 6-0 in the early going.

“Cardinal Newman is going to want us after we beat them in their tournament last year,” Lyons observed. “We are going to have to come out with a chip on our shoulder to compete.”

The Trojans follow by returning to Casa Grande’s Brett Callan Tournament where they open against Montgomery, expected to be one of the best teams in the North Bay League.

Petaluma was in the midst of the battle for the Vine Valley Athletic League championship for most of last season and still finished tied with Vintage at 7-5 behind league champion American Canyon (11-1).

Lyons said this season the team to beat in the VVAL will be Justin-Siena. The Braves finished 21-12 last season and returns almost its entire team.