St. Vincent’s Mustangs were very close to perfect in their North Coast Section Division 5 opening playoff game against Bentley’s visiting Phoenix Tuesday afternoon. St. Vincent senior right hander Eddy Stone gave up just one hit and one walk in five innings, pitching St. Vincent to a 16-0 victory in a game that was called after 4 ½ innings.

The win moves St. Vincent into a quarterfinal game back on its home diamond Friday evening (5 p.m.) against Credo from Rohnert Park. Credo defeated International from San Francisco 13-3 in its playoff opener.

Stone overpowered the team from Lafayette. He struck out six in his first three perfect innings, gave up the only Phoenix hit, a legitimate single to left by Tobin Haas-Dehejia and a walk, and then retired the next six batters in succession, finishing with seven strikeouts.

To round out an exceptional all-around game, Stone connected for a two-run bomb over the distant center field fence to cap off a 13-hit St. Vincent batting barrage. It was his sixth homer of the season. Three of the Mustang hits belonged to the pitcher who also tripled in the bat assault.

St. Vincent scored solo runs in the first two innings, but then erupted for 10 runs in a marathon third inning that saw 13 Mustangs parade to the plate.

Stone wasn’t the only St. Vincent player to have a huge hitting day. Shortstop Nico Antonini smashed two doubles and a triple, driving home three runs and Max Cauz had two hits, knocking in two runs and scoring another.

Antonini also gave Stone all the glove support the pitcher needed, making two nice assists on tough ground ball outs and grabbing two pop-ups, ranging behind second base to snare one semi-fly.

St. Vincent Coach Jim Selvitella noted the team captain’s season-long contributions. “He been our leader at shortstop and pitching,” the coach said. “He is just so competitive. He has really stepped up for us.”

The coach also mentioned the development of freshman catcher Jack Montanos, who contributed a run and a sacrifice fly, as well as strong work behind the plate, to the playoff victory. “He has gone above and beyond our expectations,” the coach said.

With the win, St. Vincent improved to 12-13 for the season. “We are starting to come along,” said Selvitella. “The players have put in a lot of hard work and it shows. It was important for us to focus on how we played and not worry about the other teams.”