A tidal wave of talent is sweeping toward the Casa Grande High School varsity football team.

The Casa Grande varsity had a good, if unspectacular, season in the fall, putting together a 6-5 record, going 4-2 in the Vine Valley Athletic League and earning a sport in the North Coast Section playoffs. But the Gaucho junior varsity had a season that went beyond spectacular.

The Casa JVs were not only 10-0, but outscored their opponents 434-27. They had only one close game all season, beating Marin Catholic 7-0.

Both junior varsity head coach Eric Rea and varsity head coach John Antonio agreed that much of the team’s success was attributable to having played together for several years beginning with youth tackle and flag football.

While several of the players may have had the talent to play on the varsity level as sophomore, Antonio chose to keep them together as a unit.

“That has always been my philosophy, to keep the players together.” said Antonio. “My first year I had to use several sophomores on the varsity, but since then I’ve always tried to leave the classes together. It breeds comradery and that breeds winning.

“We can do that because of our numbers,” the coach maintained. Casa Grande had a roster of 30 on its junior varsity and 120 players in its program.

With this year’s Casa junior varsity team, it wasn’t just winning, it was dominating. “It was a huge accomplishment for them to go 10-0 and have only one close game,” noted the head coach. “And they were flat out fun to watch.”

The one game the Gauchos didn’t dominate was against Marin Catholic which has one of the best football programs in Northern California and, maybe, the state. “It was a game the players really wanted,” said Rea. “It was the focal point of their year. It was a pretty incredible victory.”

Not only did the Gauchos have team comradery built on several years of playing together, they had talent.

“A lot of the kids are multi-sport athletes,” Rea observed. “They have to ability to stay calm in situations where other players may not know what to do.”

Quarterback Danny Machado plays three sports and thrives in Casa Grande’s passing-oriented offense. He passed for 1,586 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also ran for 343 yards and 6 touchdowns. Called up for Casa’s North Coast Section playoff game at the end of the season, he had a strong performance on defense at linebacker against American Canyon.

Another outstanding athlete who will be moving up to the varsity next season is running back Enzo Murray who ran for 632 yards and 3 touchdowns on a passing team

Luke Celia led a cadre of outstanding receivers that included Wyatt Duff, Brady Laubscher and Jaspar Farrar. “They did so much more than just catch the ball,” said Rea. “They were all outstanding blockers.”

The Casa defense, directed by defensive coordinator Robert Brazil, had 17 quarterback sacks and 23 pass interceptions. In 10 games they allowed just 21 points.

And then there was kicker Camden Bushey who hit on 54 of 60 PAT attempts and almost always kicked off into the end zone.

But, it wasn’t only the passers, catchers and runners who made the Gauchos special. “Everyone contributed,” Rea explained. “Everyone got into almost every game.”

After they played and succeeded this season, Rea estimates that 90% of his players will play varsity football for Casa Grande next season and many will make important contributions on the varsity level.

For all the players, 2022 was a season of great success, but Rea said there was an accomplishment that went beyond the numbers.

“The best part was watching the boys grow and learn from the work they put in. We are raising young men, not just football players,” he said.