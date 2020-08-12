A stop at SRJC key for Reno-bound Logan Douglas

There are still some questions remaining about Logan Douglas’ baseball future, but one thing is set -- it will be at University of Nevada, Reno.

As Douglas prepares to move from Santa Rosa Junior College to the Division 1 college, the biggest question is whether he will have two or three years of eligibility at Reno. Douglas was 19 games into his sophomore season with the Bear Cubs when his season was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. College and junior college spring athletes were granted another year of eligibility, but, as a transfer, Douglas’ status is uncertain.

He has petitioned the NCAA, and still waiting to hear if he will get his season back.

Meanwhile, he is excited to get started at Reno, which leads to another question – When will he be allowed to get started?

“I’m just waiting,” Douglas said. “I was told I could get a call at any time,” Douglas said. It is a call he is anxious to receive.

“I’m really pumped,” he said. “It is every kid’s dream to play Division 1. I had some offers, but I’m sure I have found the right spot.”

Playing Division 1 baseball was not an option despite a stellar career at Petaluma High School. In his senior season for the Trojans (2017) he batted .402 with 35 hits in 28 games. He slugged nine doubles and a home run and drove in 22 runs, while playing outstanding defense at shortstop.

He ended up at SRJC playing for veteran coach Damon Neidlinger. He couldn’t have made a better decision.

“Everything worked out,” he said. “The player I was in high and the player I am now is insanely different. Playing for Petaluma was great, but I am forever grateful to Santa Rosa. I made a lot of great friends. SRJC will be my family for life.”

In 44 games as a freshman, he batted .269 with a .369 on-base percentage. He slammed 19 home runs, 79 doubles and 16 triples. In also continued to develop his glove work. He was off to a torrid start in the early spring before the pandemic curtailed his season. In 19 games he was batting .313 with three homers and 28 RBIs.

It was a start that caught the attention of four-year college coaches, including those from Reno where he is going to have an opportunity to compete for a position on a diamond where he played summer baseball as a member of the Petaluma American Legion team.

He said after meeting with the coaches in zoom meetings and receiving his own customized glove, he is begging to feel like “This is my team.”

While waiting for his baseball career to resume, Douglas is preparing to continue his education, working with college counselors to determine how many of his JC credits he will be able to transfer, and preparing a class schedule.

Douglas comes from an athletic family. His father, Wayne, who passed away in 2014, was a track star at Petaluma High School. Logan’s two older brothers, Ryan and Dean, were also outstanding athletes as is his young brother, Sean, now a sophomore at Petaluma High School.

When their father passed, the boys’ mother continued to be an active supporter of her sons’ sports activities.

Logan began his sports career in the Petaluma National Little League and was a member of the 2012 All-Star team that went to the Little League World Series, and finished third in the nation.

From there it was on to Petaluma High, Santa Rosa Junior College and now the University of Nevada, Reno.