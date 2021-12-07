A ton of food help from Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma Raceway took the checkered flag on its 21st annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, delivering nearly 2,000 pounds of food to Friends in Sonoma Helping (F.I.S.H.).

The holiday bounty included nearly one ton of non-perishable food items. The raceway’s annual food drive has distributed more than 41 tons of food since its inception in 2000.

As part of this year’s drive, long-time raceway partner Save Mart and its Lucky store in Sonoma contributed $1,000 to the efforts.

“So many households in the communities we serve face food insecurity, which is why Lucky California is a proud supporter of F.I.S.H,. a vital resource that has been helping those in need throughout the Sonoma Valley community for more than 50 years,” said Bobby McDowell, vice president retail operations, Lucky California.

Items were donated at the raceway, Sonoma Valley Fire & Rescue Authority, Broadway Market in Sonoma and The Save Mart Companies.

The deliveries arrived at the perfect time, as FISH is facing peak holiday season demand.

“FISH has always been grateful to Sonoma Raceway for its fabulous food drive that is at the very heart of the Holiday Food Baskets,” said FISH Executive Director, Sandy Piotter. “With the tons of donated food delivered by Sonoma Raceway, FISH is able to create 550 large baskets of food for distribution on December 18. Each year, our FISH volunteers are delighted by the truckloads of food delivered by Raceway staff whose smiles and enthusiasm accompany the barrels of canned goods.”