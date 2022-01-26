A winding road to the top of the Casa Grande quarterback mountain for Porteous

There have been several curves on Jacob Porteous’ travels to the summit of the Casa Grande High School football mountain.

But the journey has placed him with the best ever to play the position at Casa Grande, alongside such notables as Nick Sherry and JuJuan Lawson, both D1 collegiate stars. For one glowing season, the only full season he was destined to play as a Gaucho, the Petaluma native surpassed them all.

Name a passing category – attempts (421) completions (253), yards (3,700), touchdowns (46) – and Porteous set the school record. Summed up Casa Grande head coach John Antonio at the Casa awards dinner, “If Casa Grande had a hall of fame, Jacob would have gotten in on the first ballot.” Among a whole passel of awards, he was the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Most Valuable Player.

Although the 6-foot, 4-inch, 170-pound senior has been playing football from the time he could toddle, his path to Casa Grande has been far from smooth and straight.

He started preparing for his big season in the fourth grade by playing flag football. By the sixth grade, he was playing youth football. By the eighth grade, he was quarterbacking the Petaluma Panthers Pop Warner team.

After attending Sonoma Mountain Elementary School and Kenilworth Junior High school, he signed on to attend high school St. Vincent de Paul High School.

His first curve came as a freshman when he broke a finger and and played behind senior Trent Free who would guide the Mustangs to the North Coast Section playoffs as the rebuilding of the football program under Coach Trent Herzog began.

He had an eye-opening sophomore year at St. Vincent, passing for 1,544 yards and 19 touchdowns as the Mustangs put together a 9-2 season in preparation for joining the North Bay League the following season.

But, a big round house curve came in his junior year when the entire football season was wiped away by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Believing he might have a better chance to play and wanting to be reunited with friends he had played with in Little League and Pop Warner as he grew up, he transferred to Casa Grande. He continues to have good friends at St. Vincent and has a solid relationship with Herzog.

“Trent was a huge help to me,” he said. “but I wanted to play and be back with the friends I had grown up with. I thought it would be great to come over here, be with my friends and start over.“

As it turned out, the California Interscholastic Federation worked out a sports season that would be played entirely in the spring and, for football, would be limited to six games.

When the California interscholastic Federation allowed for a shortened 2019-2020 season to be played in the spring, he had to sit out the first of just five games because of the CIF transfer rule and then shared time with Casa Grande veteran Dom Feliciano. During the summer, Feliciano transferred to Piner.

“It was a challenge,” he said of competing for playing time. It helped both me and Dom. We found out what it was like to have to compete and it worked out for both of us. I got to play here with my friends and Dom went to Piner where he was their No. 1.”

Meanwhile, there were other changes being made at Casa Grande. Pass-oriented Kevin Keenan was named offensive coordinator. He was a perfect fit for the quarterback.

“We formed an unbreakable connection,” Portheous said.

And why not? The philosophy of the coaching staff was perfect for a quarterback. Under the direction Antonio and Keenan. The Gauchos threw the football. They threw it short, they threw it long, they threw it on first down, they threw it on second down, they threw it on third down, they threw it on fourth down.

“We really had only four running plays,” Porteous noted. “Actually we only had two, we just ran them to either side of the field.”

Casa Grande quarterback Jacob Porteous received excellent protection on his way to passing records. (SUMNER FOWLER / FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)

The coaching staff also put the right pieces in the right place to augment their quarterback’s skills. Three of the Gaucho receivers, Marcus Scott, Caden Cramer and Shane Runyeon broke the school record for receiving yardage. Runyeon caught 60 passes for 1,153 yards and 18 touchdowns; Scott 62 passes for 939 yards and 15 touchdowns and Cramer 39 passes for 783 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Antonio pointed out the under-noticed contributors to the passing success were members of the offensive line.

“They went unnoticed, but the line gave him the time to throw,” the coach said. “You cannot give a guy with his talent the time to throw.”

“The line was awesome,” Porteous said after the first game.