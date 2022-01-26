Subscribe

A winding road to the top of the Casa Grande quarterback mountain for Porteous

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 26, 2022, 7:46AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Porteous by the numbers

Games played: 11

Completions: 253

Attempts: 421

Yards: 3,700

Touchdowns: 46

Interceptions: 9

Completion percentage: 60.1

Yards per game: 336.4

QB rating: 116.3

There have been several curves on Jacob Porteous’ travels to the summit of the Casa Grande High School football mountain.

But the journey has placed him with the best ever to play the position at Casa Grande, alongside such notables as Nick Sherry and JuJuan Lawson, both D1 collegiate stars. For one glowing season, the only full season he was destined to play as a Gaucho, the Petaluma native surpassed them all.

Name a passing category – attempts (421) completions (253), yards (3,700), touchdowns (46) – and Porteous set the school record. Summed up Casa Grande head coach John Antonio at the Casa awards dinner, “If Casa Grande had a hall of fame, Jacob would have gotten in on the first ballot.” Among a whole passel of awards, he was the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Most Valuable Player.

Although the 6-foot, 4-inch, 170-pound senior has been playing football from the time he could toddle, his path to Casa Grande has been far from smooth and straight.

He started preparing for his big season in the fourth grade by playing flag football. By the sixth grade, he was playing youth football. By the eighth grade, he was quarterbacking the Petaluma Panthers Pop Warner team.

After attending Sonoma Mountain Elementary School and Kenilworth Junior High school, he signed on to attend high school St. Vincent de Paul High School.

His first curve came as a freshman when he broke a finger and and played behind senior Trent Free who would guide the Mustangs to the North Coast Section playoffs as the rebuilding of the football program under Coach Trent Herzog began.

He had an eye-opening sophomore year at St. Vincent, passing for 1,544 yards and 19 touchdowns as the Mustangs put together a 9-2 season in preparation for joining the North Bay League the following season.

But, a big round house curve came in his junior year when the entire football season was wiped away by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Believing he might have a better chance to play and wanting to be reunited with friends he had played with in Little League and Pop Warner as he grew up, he transferred to Casa Grande. He continues to have good friends at St. Vincent and has a solid relationship with Herzog.

“Trent was a huge help to me,” he said. “but I wanted to play and be back with the friends I had grown up with. I thought it would be great to come over here, be with my friends and start over.“

As it turned out, the California Interscholastic Federation worked out a sports season that would be played entirely in the spring and, for football, would be limited to six games.

When the California interscholastic Federation allowed for a shortened 2019-2020 season to be played in the spring, he had to sit out the first of just five games because of the CIF transfer rule and then shared time with Casa Grande veteran Dom Feliciano. During the summer, Feliciano transferred to Piner.

“It was a challenge,” he said of competing for playing time. It helped both me and Dom. We found out what it was like to have to compete and it worked out for both of us. I got to play here with my friends and Dom went to Piner where he was their No. 1.”

Meanwhile, there were other changes being made at Casa Grande. Pass-oriented Kevin Keenan was named offensive coordinator. He was a perfect fit for the quarterback.

“We formed an unbreakable connection,” Portheous said.

And why not? The philosophy of the coaching staff was perfect for a quarterback. Under the direction Antonio and Keenan. The Gauchos threw the football. They threw it short, they threw it long, they threw it on first down, they threw it on second down, they threw it on third down, they threw it on fourth down.

“We really had only four running plays,” Porteous noted. “Actually we only had two, we just ran them to either side of the field.”

Casa Grande quarterback Jacob Porteous received excellent protection on his way to passing records. (SUMNER FOWLER / FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)
Casa Grande quarterback Jacob Porteous received excellent protection on his way to passing records. (SUMNER FOWLER / FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)

The coaching staff also put the right pieces in the right place to augment their quarterback’s skills. Three of the Gaucho receivers, Marcus Scott, Caden Cramer and Shane Runyeon broke the school record for receiving yardage. Runyeon caught 60 passes for 1,153 yards and 18 touchdowns; Scott 62 passes for 939 yards and 15 touchdowns and Cramer 39 passes for 783 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Antonio pointed out the under-noticed contributors to the passing success were members of the offensive line.

“They went unnoticed, but the line gave him the time to throw,” the coach said. “You cannot give a guy with his talent the time to throw.”

“The line was awesome,” Porteous said after the first game.

Porteous by the numbers

Games played: 11

Completions: 253

Attempts: 421

Yards: 3,700

Touchdowns: 46

Interceptions: 9

Completion percentage: 60.1

Yards per game: 336.4

QB rating: 116.3

It was a phrase he kept repeating as the wins kept mounting.

The receivers were not only talented, they were the quarterback’s best friends. They were not only on the same page, they were in the same sentence.

During the COVID-19 year, when teams couldn’t even practice, Porteous and his friends would get together their own unofficial passing league.

“Our group included everyone from Casa Grande who could catch a pass,” he explained. “We would be out there from 10 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon.”

The competition wasn’t very sophisticated.

“Our basic play was ‘get open.’” Porteous said.

When Porteous and his receivers/friends finally got to open the 2020-21 season, against Maria Carrillo, the quarterback rocked out with a passing show never before seen in the North Coast Section.

“After the game, someone asked me how yards did I think I had, and I guessed about 300,” Porteous said.

He was off by more than half, completing 29 of 52 passes for 647 yards and seven touchdowns in a 49-35 win over Maria Carrillo.

He later surpassed his seven touchdowns with eight in a 70-34 win over Napa. He passed for 516 yards in that game.

With Porteous throwing, Runyeon, Scott and Cramer catching and Kodi Cornelius Garrison Crockett, Nick Tobin and Colin Patchet blocking, Casa Grande put together a 7-4 season and a 5-1 league mark that give it a share of the VVAL championship, the first time a team other than Vintage had earned a VVAL football championship pennant.

Sharing the league title with Vintage doesn’t particularly bother Porteous because the Gauchos earned their share by beating the Crushers 46-44 in head-to-head competition. Porteous, understandably attracted a great deal of defensive attention from Vintage in that game, but still completed 26 of 42 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

He said it was one of three personal highlight games in a season of highlight games. The other two were the record-setting opening game and the Egg Bowl against Petaluma where the Gauchos avenged the previous season’s loss with a 57-35 victory in the highest-scoring Egg Bowl ever played.

Jacob Porteous didn’t often run, but proved an effective ball carrier on occasion. (SUMNER FOWLER / FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)
Jacob Porteous didn’t often run, but proved an effective ball carrier on occasion. (SUMNER FOWLER / FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)

“That was a huge game for us,” the quarterback said. “Knowing we lost the year before, we really wanted to win. It felt good to bring the trophy back to Casa.”

Porteous had what, for him, was a typical game against the Trojans, completing 25 of 32 passes for 352 yards and four touchdowns. His quarterback rating for the game was 152.6.

Now the last high school pass has been thrown, but football is definitely not finished for Porteous. Herzog has helped arrange for a quarterback coach and the athlete continues to work out in the St. Vincent gym.

Like his path to this point, the quarterback’s future will not be without some twists and turns.

He acknowledges he hasn’t always applied himself as much in the classroom as he has on the football field, although his grades have greatly improved this year. The result is that he will probably spend some time at a junior college, possibly Laney College in Oakland, working on both his football and his academics.

Both Antonio and Herzog are convinced Porteous has the talent to play at a higher level.

“His ceiling is unlimited,” said Antonio. “He has the ability to play at whatever he sets his mind to. He has great leadership abilities and he is very competitive. Once he walks on the field he is in competitive mode.

“He has the ability to play at whatever level he sets his mind to.”

Although Porteous left St. Vincent after his sophomore season, Herzog remains close to his former player.

“I understand his reasons for leaving,” the coach said. “I still have a great relationship with him. He is a great kid with a huge heart.”

The St. Vincent coach said Porteous is an amazing talent. “I’ve only coached one player with a better arm and that was Nick Sherry. The sky is the limit for him.”

Herzog said Laney might be a good fit for Porteous.

“He could focus his attention on his academics and his football,” the coach said. “Laney has one of the best junior college football programs in the nation.”

That would seem appropriate for a player who just had one of the best high school seasons in the nation.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette