Casa Grande fell to the powerful Acalanes Dons 70-26 at Iacopi Gym in a non-league girls basketball contest on Saturday afternoon. It was a case of too much quickness and pressure from the No. 1 rated North Coast Section team in Division II,

Acalanes forced numerous Gaucho passes in the backcourt throughout the game. Coach Margaret Gartner, a respected top-level coach in the state while at Carondelet (530-133) has now turned her attention to the public school level, and the defensive skill of her players was in full display as the Dons forced Casa to play at greater speed than normal, and many passes were picked off by double-teaming defenders.

The Dons led 22-5 after one period, and the game became a clinic in defensive pressure. Casa Grande turned over the basketball 13 times and six interceptions resulted in Acalanes baskets.

Emily Du and sophomore Dulci Vail both came away with 6 points in the tenacious conversion from defense to offense by the visitors who improved to 5-1 for the season, including a victory over highly rated Marin Catholic.

Casa Grande’s Gauchos (4-3), coming off an earlier 40-36 win over Windsor in the week, got a hoop and a pair of free throws by senior guard Avery King as they scrambled to maintain the quick pace.

A strategy to throw long over the pressure could have worked, but the Gauchos rushed everything and turned the ball over too many times to be competitive.

Coach Scott Himes knew what was coming after playing the Dons last season when they went 25-4 and captured the Diablo Valley League title. “They don’t allow the offense too much time before double teaming,” he said. “We will have to move the ball quickly.”

Long passes ahead of retreating defenders was good strategy, but the Gauchos executed poorly with too many overthrows.

One player who adjusted her game to match the speed of Acalanes defenders was junior Anamaria Robertson who drove quickly to the basket on three occasions and finished with a team high 14 points. Robertson dazzled the Saturday crowd with one up-and-under move leaving a Don defender nailed to the floor. It brought some smiles from the Gaucho bench, and the move was worthy of a few gasps by teammates and foes alike.

King finished with 6 points for the Gauchos, but there was not much balance in the team offense as the officials allowed the clock to run with no pauses in the final stanza. Jaimie McGaughey strong-armed 7 rebounds to pace the Gauchos.

Ten players scored for Acalanes with Du leading the way with 11 points. At one point, Gartner inserted five players during a break in the action.

The Casa Grande junior varsity captured the preliminary game and both teams Casa teams will continue pre-league play by hosting Montgomery on Tuesday.

Win at Windsor

Casa Grande jumped out to an early lead against Windsor, but then had to battle in a physical game. The Gauchos led 11-2 a the end of the first quarter.

But Windsor came storming back, and less than 2 minutes into the second quarter had tied the game at 13-13. From that point on it was a battle. Casa led at the half 22-20 and was in front 30-28 heading into the final quarter.

After Windsor had briefly taken the lead in the final period, Robertson and Melissa Brody made 5 free throws, King hit a 3-pointer and McGaughey added two points to give Casa the win.

Brody led the Gauchos with 13 points, while King added 8, Robertson 7 and McGaughey and Amalie Barr six each.