Added excitement to Petaluma win; stands emptied because of electrical problem

Petaluma High School students and fans received an extra jolt of excitement to open the 2022 football season Friday when an electrical problem under the home-team stands at Steve Ellison Field forced evacuation of the bleachers as their Trojans were defeating Terra Linda’s visiting Trojans, 41-21.

The teams were three minutes into the second half when a pop was heard and a stand of lights behind the home team bleachers went dark. Minutes later, the announcer asked fans, including the Petaluma student rooting section, to orderly evacuate the bleachers because of a fire reported underneath the metal stands.

Students and other fans orderly obeyed. After about a 20-minute delay, play resumed, rooters were allowed to return and the Trojans finished off a drive that led to a Henry Ellis touchdown and a 33-14 Petaluma lead.

But the excitement wasn’t over. After the Petaluma Fire Department arrived and began its investigation, fans were again asked to leave the stands.

“When the lights went out, it apparently created a spark in a switch underneath the stands. Since the problem was electrical and the bleachers are metal, out of an abundance of caution, we cleared the bleachers until the school engineer could check things out,” Petaluma Fire Battalion Chief Mike Medeiros said.

Meanwhile, the game continued with fans split between concrete bleachers to the left of the vacant stands and a berm on the right with cheerleaders scurrying from one side to the other to help continue the enthusiasm.

Petaluma High School Principal Giovanni Napoli was pleased with the way the students handled the double evacuation.

“The way they responded is a reflection of how they have started the school year,” he said. “They responded in a very positive and responsible manner.”

On the field, Petaluma’s multi-weaponed offense was too much for the Marin County Athletic League team to handle. Masterfully directed by senior quarterback Henry Ellis, Petaluma relentlessly punched the over-matched Terra Linda defense with inside runs from fullbacks Ed Berncich and Lucas Vanderlind and outside sprints from Chase Miller, Silas Pologeorgis and Ellis.

Game statistics were not immediately available

Given working room by a front line that included Zack Rinsky, Jacob Anezil, Jack Phillips, Zanger Williams, Noah Briens and tight ends London Sundell and Berncich, the Trojans pretty much moved the ball at will all night.

Meanwhile, Petaluma had occasional trouble stopping Terra Linda quarterback Garret Prado who hurt the Petalumans with both his passing arm and his fast-stepping feet. However, the local Trojans totally shut down the Terra Linda running game behind the outstanding play of end Sundell and linebacker Vanderlind.

Brighest highlight on a night of highlights was provided by Miller who scooped up a Terra Linda kickoff at his own 10-yard line and ran to the house for a 90-yard score. The run was not only spectacular, but pivotal, coming midway through the second period right after Terra Linda had momentarily tied the game at 14-14.

Once Petaluma was back in the lead, its Trojans took charge.

Big runs from Miller and Pologeorgis put Ellis in a position to score the first of his three touchdowns, on an 8-yard run in Petaluma’s first ball ownership of the new season. A 35-yard scamper from Pologeorgis for a second Trojan touchdown made it look like an early romp for Petaluma.

But Pardo ran, passed and willed Terra Linda back in the game, getting a touchdown on a 7-yard pass to Kai Walker and another on a 7-yard keeper of his own.

Miller quickly negated that score with his return and, before the half was finished, Pologeorgis broke again from 20 yards to make it 27-14 at the intermission.

While Petaluma fans continued the celebration on both sides of the empty bleachers, their team dominated the second half, tacking on two more Ellis touchdowns on short runs.

“It was a good start,” Petaluma Football Coach Rick Krist said. “Offensively we were more physical and I think our speed took over. We have some things to work on. We had some breakdowns and gave up some big plays.”

Petaluma stays at home next week, renewing its rivalry with Santa Rosa in a game that will be played Sept. 1. Originally scheduled for Sept. 2, the contest was moved up a day because of a lack of officials to cover an overload of Friday contests in the North Bay.