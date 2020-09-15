Adding basketball to baseball and softball will keep officials scrambling

When a sports official make a call, he/she has to at least outwardly show assurance in that call, but being sure of anything in these days of a pandemic, wildfires and extreme air pollution is impossible.

“It is a wait and see thing,” said Gary Frieders, president of the Northern Coast Officials Association and assignor for high school and junior high basketball along with high school baseball. “We don’t know how many teams we will have or how many schools will have junior varsity and freshman programs,” he explained.

The Northern Coast Officials Association also assigns volleyball, softball and CYO basketball officials. Football officials are assigned by the North Bay Football Officials Association and wrestling officials are assigned by the Redwood Empire Wrestling Officials Coaching Association.

Under this year’s compacted sports schedule, fall sports will include cross country, football and volleyball, while spring sports will consist of badminton, baseball, basketball, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, track and wrestling.

Frieders said there should be little problem covering both football and volleyball in the winter.

The trouble might come in the spring, when basketball – boys, girls, junior varsity and freshman (for the boys) are added to the softball, baseball mix.

“We have a lot of cross-over officials,” Frieders said. “It might be tough to get it all covered depending on how many teams we have.”

He said he could foresee an occasion where an official might have to work a softball or baseball game in the afternoon and double back to officiate a basketball game at night.

The pandemic and schedule change comes at a time when it is getting increasingly difficult to recruit and retain coaches. “There is a shortage of officials,” Frieders acknowledged. He said that as many as two-thirds of the officials are gone after the first or second year.

“The main reason they give it up is the blowback they get from the fans, the coaches and the players,” he said. “People seem to have too much vested interest in the players and the teams.”

Although people don’t necessarily go into officiating for the money, the pandemic and the loss of two-thirds of the school year, along with the cancellation of all youth basketball is having an effect. Very few officials make their livelihood by calling games, although there are a few. However, several use their officiating salaries to supplement the income from their normal employment, and they have already taken a loss of revenue by the cancellation of fall and part of the winter seasons.

But it isn’t the money or the feeling of being in charge that drives officials. “We do it for the love of the game,” said Frieders.