Adobe Cup next

The Petaluma Speedway will roar back to life on Sept. 26 with the ninth annual Adobe Cup.

Highlight will be the Bob McCoy super Stock Open featuring the Tri-State Pro Stock Series.

The Speedway was forced to postpone the scheduled Sept. 12 races due to poor air quality. In an announcement on its web site, the Speedway said, “Petaluma Speedway will continue to operate as a good community partner and we will work with the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds staff to find a potential makeup date.”

The speedway grandstands remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.