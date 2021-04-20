Adult softball is back
Things are looking a lot more normal for the adult softball program run by the Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department.
Registration is now open for both men’s and coed teams. Recreation- Coordinator Kevin Hays reports that 20 teams signed up the first week registration opened. Registration continues through May 7.
Games begin the first week in June with men playing Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays and coed teams on the diamond Mondays and Thursdays. All games will be played at Prince Park this summer with the Casa Grande High School diamond reserved for high school teams.
For more information, visit the web site at teamsideline.com or contact hays at 778-4519.
