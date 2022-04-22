Adults show Wiffle Ball skills so kids can enjoy a field of their own

It was a “Wiff Fest” with very few strikeouts and a whole league full of winners on the Miracle Field as the Rotary clubs of Petaluma hosted the first of what is certain to be many annual benefit Wiffle Ball Tournaments.

The tournament, featuring 16 talented, semi-talented and possibly-talented teams of adults, was a benefit for both the Miracle League and the three sponsoring Rotary Clubs – Petaluma Rotary, Petaluma Valley Rotary and Petaluma Sunrise Rotary.

From 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. teams hit, ran, fielded, panted and laughed all so very special kids could have a quality field to call their own.

“It was awesome,” said Rotarian Shari Ranney, who led the coordinating and planning for the event. The tournament had to be postponed once because of COVID restrictions. “The first time we had it all teed up and were ready to go, but we felt it wasn’t safe. This time we went for it.”

Ranney explained that each year the International Committees from the three Rotary Clubs hold a fundraiser to support Rotary international projects. “This year we decided to include the Miracle League in our fundraising,” she said. The Miracle League North Bay features a kids-sized diamond and playground at Lucchesi Park that provide a safe playing field for children facing challenges.

But this year’s event was about more than fundraising. “We wanted everyone to have fun and learn about the Miracle League Field,” Ranney said.

The action wasn’t all about Wiffle Ball. There were concessions, a silent auction and a performance by the O’Brien Center of the arts.

Highlight of the day was a game featuring the real stars – players from the Miracle League.

When the last swing had been taken, first place was claimed by Ohana Construction’s Builders. Second went to the Miracle League team, third to the Exchange Bank’s E-Beez and fourth to the Amor Para Tordos, the APTs. The APTs also received the Team Spirit Award.

Other participating teams were COTS’ The Home Team, DEMA Consulting Team DEMA, Knights of Columbus Knights, Lace House Linen Ballers, Petaluma Coffee & Tea Coffees, Petaluma Health Center, Team PHC, Petaluma People Services Center Team Tuff, Petaluma River Park Foundation River Park Rounders, Petaluma Rotary Crushers, Petaluma Sunrise Rotary Sunrise Sluggers, Petaluma Valley Rotary PVR Smashers and World Centric Compostables.

Sponsors for the event included Grand Slam Sponsors Exchange Bank and Lace House Linen Supply; Home Run sponsors Cal West Rentals and the Polly Klass Foundation and In-Kind Sponsors Petaluma Coffee & Tea Co. and HenHouse Brewing Company.