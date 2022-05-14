After 22 years, Kurt Jastrow leaves Petaluma softball

For Kurt Jastrow, it is who you play that counts.

“I have no idea what my win and loss record is. I care about the competition,” Jastrow said. Add a genuine care for all the athletes who have played for him over the last 22 years, and it pretty well sums up his coaching philosophy as he steps out of the Trojan girls softball dugout.

Jastrow has only one more North Coast Section playoff to look forward to after announcing his retirement last week.

It is fitting that his coaching career ends in the NCS playoffs since they have been pretty much a part of the Petaluma schedule for the last 22 years.

The man who did more than anyone else to put not only Petaluma, but North Bay, girls softball on the Bay Area map got a late start in his coaching life. It wasn’t until he retired from his real job at Lucky’s Market, did he begin coaching in1997 at age 48. He was recruited by friend Mike Thomas who had been hired to revitalize the Petaluma program.

After two years of learning from Thomas, the former Petaluma High School baseball standout took over the program.;

Jastrow and his first coach, Jim Underhill, brought a baseball mentality to the softball diamond, meaning that the girls were going to take the game seriously, learn to play with intensity and be aggressive. Basics like bunting, base stealing, pitching and defense would be emphasized.

“We wanted to teach them to play real softball,” Jastrow said.

Petaluma won the league championship and finished second in the consolation bracket of what then was called the Tournament of Champions in his first season, and his teams have been playing “real softball” for the last two decades.

Jastrow said one of the innovations he is most proud of had nothing to do with competition.

By the third year of playing the Jastrow brand of running, aggressive softball, the style was literally leaving its mark on his players. The girls were playing in shorts and their legs were taking a beating from sliding into bases. “I got tired of looking at bandages all over legs,” he said.

He put his players into regular baseball uniforms with long pants to protect their legs. Today, all teams in the area wear full baseball-style uniforms with long pants.

As wins and championships began piling up, Jastrow sought more challenging opposition for Petaluma. That meant taking on the elite teams in the East Bay. It wasn’t easy to break into the ranks of the big teams. The power teams from that area wanted nothing to do with a division 3 team from a town many coaches had never heard of.

Jastrow felt the Trojans could compete if given a chance. “I knew we could play with them,” Jastrow said. “I started calling East Bay schools.”

He got nowhere. Of his initial round of calls, only one coach returned his call. “Why do you want to come over here and get beat?” asked the Concord coach.

“East Bay coaches called us, ‘The Little Sisters of the North,’” recalled Jastrow.

The coach finally managed to get Petaluma invited to the prestigious Stanley Cup Tournament in Hayward. In their first tournament game, the Trojans beat Concord and finished 2-2 in the tournament. The ice began to thaw.

As Petaluma began making inroads into the East Bay, coaches not only began returning Jastrow’s calls, but contacting him and even agreeing to play games at Petaluma.

“Since I’ve known him, it has been Kurt’s goal to build a program of sustained excellence and promote not only Petaluma High School softball but also North Bay softball in general,” recalled one-time assistant coach Gary Anderson.

“He wanted to earn the respect of the larger East Bay Schools and prove Petaluma High School and North Bay teams could compete with them. In the beginning, I think it was difficult to schedule games against the East Bay schools, but now they are calling him to schedule games. He clearly achieved his goal and then some.”

The jump in what is called “strength of schedule,” might have cost Jastrow a few wins each season, but it prepared his teams for the competition they would face in North Coast Section playoffs. “I didn’t care about wins and losses. What I cared about was the competition,” he said.

Jastrow may not know how many games he has won, but he knows how many girls from his team have gone on to play college softball. He has had players go on to D-1 schools like Arizona State (Sam Banister, Joel Krist), Lehigh (Brie Gerhardt), Hawaii (Dana Thomsen) and Rutgers (Alexis Silimonte) . He has many, many more end up at lower division schools.

“I’m very proud of all our players and of the success they have had in college. I’ve had players go on to play all over the country,” Jastrow said. “I'm proud when our kids get scholarships and take some of the financial burden off their parents.”