After 25 years coaching, Don Jensen steps off St. Vincent softball diamond

After a quarter century and 264 victories, Don Jensen is stepping off the St. Vincent High School softball diamond.

Jensen coached his last game at St. Vincent last week, a 10-0 win over Ukiah. Following the game, Mustangs past and present honored him with a surprise tribute along with an impressive plaque commemorating his 25 years of success at St. Vincent.

“More important than the victories was the education and leadership Don gave his players,” said Henry Sarlatte who worked with Jensen as an assistant coach at St. Vincent and trusted him with two daughters he sent through the program. “St. Vincent has been fortunate to have Don’s leadership, moral compass and patience,” Sarlatte said.

Present for the ceremonies were many members of his past teams, including members of his 2012 and 2013 teams that won back-to-back North Coast Section championships and the 2014 that came within a win of making it three section championships in a row.

During his tenure as head coach, St. Vincent won 14 league championships in three leagues. He coached in 17 NCS championship games. In only one year did his teams fail to make the NCS playoffs. In 2011, he was the NCS Coach of the Year.

Jensen and wife Kathy are moving to Colorado where they will be close to their daughter and grandfather Don may end up coaching his two grandsons and maybe his young granddaughter. He also has two grandchildren in Hawaii and the pending marriage of a step-granddaughter. “I’ll stay busy,” he said.

He said he still can’t comprehend that it is over.

“I was going to call Morgan (assistant coach Morgan Selmi) to remind her we had to set up a meeting to discuss next season when I remembered that she and not we who had to set up the meeting,” he said.

Selmi, a former Mustang star player, will take over as head coach next season assisted by another former Jensen player, Kacie Bullard.

“It is nice having former players take over,” Jensen said. “I didn’t want to step away and have no one in charge. Morgan and Kacie will do a great job.”

Despite the wins, the championships, the playoffs and the recognition, Jensen said it was the comradery and connection with the players he will miss most. “Every year I loved seeing the new freshman and how wide-eyed they were. Then the seniors would take them under their wing and show them what to do. I will miss just coaching the girls.”

While protective parents are often a source of irritation for some coaches, it was just the opposite with Jensen. “I had great parents,” he said. “They were always supportive and I am going to miss them.”

Another aspect of coaching Jensen said he will miss is his relationship with other coaches, especially with Petaluma High softball coach Kurt Jastrow. “When I was first starting out, I talked to Kurt a lot. He was the one who told me that your team will not get better if you never play teams that are above you. Eventually it will pay off.”

It was advice that Jensen took to heart. Small-school St. Vincent was a NCS Division 5 school for most of Jensen’s tenure before recently being bumped up to Division 4. He routinely schedule Division 3 and Division 2 teams for pre-league games. The tough schedule often came at the cost of overall season’s records, but resulted in playoff success.

Jastow said that not only is Jensen an excellent coach, he is also a good friend. “He is a great family man,” the Petaluma coach said. “He is the kind of man that will do anything to help you whether you ask or not.”

The coach and wife Kathy have two grown daughters, Meghan and Melissa and a son, Bryan. It was his daughters who led him into coaching softball and eventually to St. Vincent where he coached both.

Jastrow said that on several occasions he had asked his friend to join him at Petaluma, but Jensen remained steadfast in his commitment to St. Vincent. “I’m a Petaluma guy and he is a St. Vincent guy,” said Jastrow.

“I have had offers at other (bigger) schools,” Jensen acknowledged, “but there was no way I was going to leave St. Vincent unless I retired or they fired me. I love the small school and I have had just an absolute blast coaching here.”

Jensen coached baseball until his daughters began playing softball at St. Vincent when he made the switch to softball as an assistant coach and eventually stepped up as head coach and stayed long after his daughters had graduated.

He quickly learned that baseball and softball are different games. “Baseball and basketball are fundamentally different,” he said. “Fielding is the same, but pitching and batting are totally different. “ So, too, are the players.

“Girls are so much nicer,” he said. “When the game is over it is over, and they quickly move on.”

The game is over for Jensen, but while he is moving on, he is taking with him a quarter century of memories.