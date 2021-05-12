After a quick start, Gaucho girls lose basketball battle to Justin-Siena

The Casa Grande girls basketball team lost a tough one at Justin-Siena last week, falling 27-22.

Casa started explosively with three consecutive 3-point connections from Cassie Llaverias giving the Gauchos a 9-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams played solid defense, resulting in a low-scoring game.

It came down to the last 30 seconds with Casa trailing 25-22. The Gauchos had their chances, but a missed 3-pointers and two missed layups allowed Justin-Siena to put the game away at the foul line.

Anamaria Robertson hit a 3-pointer, a layup and connected on three free throws for eight Mustang points. Mazin Dalmani finished with four points and Amalic Barr sank a free throw.

Barr and Scarlet Ackley were aggressive in battling for the basketball, forcing several jump-ball calls.

Casa Grande is now 1-5 for the season.