After just six months on the job Tony Keefer resigns as St. Vincent athletic director

The changes in the St. Vincent High School Athletic Department continued last week with Tony Keefer resigning as athletic director.

Keefer could not be reached for comment at deadline. St. Vincent Principal Pat Daly said only that Keefer’s leaving was “unfortunate.” The principal did note that the shutdown of all high school athletics because of the COVD-19 pandemic had been “frustrating” for all persons involved in prep sports.

Daly said that, for now, he would assume the administrative athletic director duties such as hiring coaches, oversight of the budget and as St. Vincent representative to the North Bay League, North Coast Section and California Interscholastic Federation.

“I did that job for a lot of years at Marin Catholic so I might as well add it to my responsibilities here at St. Vincent,” Daly said.

Gary von Raesfeld remains as associate athletic director. Cameron Eisenhauer, an assistant football coach, will assume Keefer’s physical education teaching duties. Eisenhauer will also be in charge of running the popular St. Vincent youth sports camps.

Keefer, a former Montgomery High School head football coach, was hired last May to be the St. Vincent girls basketball coach and run the school’s youth sports camps. He assumed the athletic director’s job two months later and last month hired Dayna Dolcini to replace himself as girls basketball coach.

It has been a year of major changes at St. Vincent with new coaches hired for both girls and boys basketball teams, the soccer program (both boys and girls) and the track program.

When competition finally begins, now scheduled for early March, St. Vincent will become a member of the North Bay League Redwood after competing for the past several seasons in the North Central League II in all sports except football. The Mustangs played the last two grid seasons as an independent.