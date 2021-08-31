After Piner cancels, Casa Grande football adds Antioch

Talk about trading up - the Casa Grande High School football team has swapped a scheduled game against North Coast Section Division 4 Piner for a contest against Division 1 Antioch.

Casa’s Gauchos had their season-opening game against Piner, scheduled for last Friday at Casa, canceled at Piner’s request because of concerns about air quality. Casa Grande coach John Antonio said Casa officials had tried to reschedule the game, but nothing could be worked out. “We’re moving on,” the coach said.

Where the Gauchos are moving is to a game at Antioch on Oct. 1. Antioch plays in the Bay Valley League against teams like Heritage, Liberty and Deer Valley.

“It is a great opportunity for us,” Antonio pointed out. “It gives us a chance to challenge ourselves. And we improve our ranking in Division III just by scheduling a Division 1 school.”

Piner officials informed Antonio Friday afternoon that the Prospectors would not be able to play the scheduled contest, citing the poor air quality caused by wildfires raging throughout the state.

“It was Piner’s decision,” Antonio said. “We had no control over the decision.

“Our kids were disappointed not to be able to play. There were a lot of things involved in the game.”

Antonio previously coached at Piner and the Gauchos were looking forward to playing against their coach’s former team.

The cancellation also cost Casa Grande the proceeds from a home gate and its booster club the revenue lost from concession and Gaucho clothing sales.