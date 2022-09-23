After slow start, Petaluma rules volleyball match against Casa Grande

Petaluma got off to a slow start against crosstown rival Casa Grande, but the Trojans rallied down the stretch to hand the energetic Gauchos a 3-1 volleyball defeat in front of a howling home crowd in the Petaluma gym on Thursday.

The Trojans evened their Vine Valley Athletic League record at 2-2, but not before dropping the opening set to the emotionally charged, but winless, visitors in the entertaining battle.

Casa came out swinging and won the first set 25-18 before the Trojans regrouped behind the power hitting of Ava Staub and sophomore Sloane Shoop to take control of the match, but it didn’t come easy.

In the end, the young Trojans had too many offensive weapons, and the home club wore down their opponents with a steady stream of kills to the back side of the defense.

Petaluma grabbed a lead of 18-11 in the second set, and didn’t look back.

Heavy-hitting Staub, bolstered by chants of “ MVP” by her schoolmates, got off some rockets with setting help from Lily Comma, and Petaluma led in all three final sets.

With the set score knotted at 1-1, Staub and freshman Mischa Pennelton peppered the Gauchos with unreturnable shots to open spaces in the back court.

Casa didn’t just show up, and the Gauchos got some effective counter shots from energetic middle court player Sarah Thornton, lefty Marissa Brody and middle hitter Jessica Martinez to cut the margin to 19-16 in the third set before the Trojans pulled ahead again.

The Gauchos came into the match after extending Sonoma Valley to a 3-2 score in their previous match, and showed definite improvement.

With Staub, Shoop and Pendleton hitting on all cylinders, the Trojans coasted home. It could not have been done without the back row digging of freshman Emma Schwappach and the feather-like touch of 6-foot setter Comma. She has quietly been building a strong resume and current stats show the junior is third in the VVAL with 177 assists going into the match.

Coach Amy Schwappach is very pleased with the development of her young team that features two freshmen and only two seniors.

“Amazing,” she allowed. “You know sometimes the younger players are more consistent than the more experienced players. They have come a long way.”

Casa narrowed the final set to 10-8 on a smash in the middle by Martinez, but the Gauchos could get no closer. Outside hitter Elyse Perez had some strong moments for the Gauchos.

Casa Grande will host winless Napa on Tuesday in an effort to post its first victory and avoid the bottom rung in the VVAL.

In the most exciting match of the evening the Trojan junior varsity held on after a 25-25 tie in the second set to win 2-1 in a battle of two very evenly matched clubs.