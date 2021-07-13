All-Star end for Petaluma American Elevens comes in District finals

A gritty climb back through the elimination bracket ended for the Petaluma American Little League 11-under All-Star team in the finals of the District 35 Tournament Saturday evening when they were stopped by an impressive Rincon Valley team 6-2.

The loss was the second of the tournament for the Americans who lost to Rincon Valley 10-0 in their second game of the double-elimination affair, but fought back to beat El Molino 8-6, Petaluma National 10-9 and Ukiah 7-2 to reach the championship game.

Rincon Valley dominated the tournament, besting the Americans and Ukiah 12-0 after receiving a first-round bye. Once the Santa Rosa team had scored two runs in the opening inning, the only question was whether or not Rincon would go the entire tournament without giving up a run.

It didn’t happen largely because the Petalumans overcame a series of misfortunes to keep trying until they touched home plate in their sixth, and final, All-Star inning.

Rincon Valley pretty much had things in hand behind the pitching of Cooper McIntosh, but the Americans had chances to make things much closer.

In the fourth inning, Petaluma loaded the bases with no outs on back-to-back hits by Colt Cilia and Brandon Lozinto-Wyatt and a walk, but Cilia was thrown out at home trying to score on Nolan Conway’s fly to right for a double play on a very close play.

In the fifth, with runners at first and third and one out, Rincon Valley pulled a nifty second-to-short to first double play to end the threat.

The Americans finally ended Rincon Valley’s scoreless string and finished the game on a high note, scoring twice and threatening for more on hits by Cilia and Lozinto-Wyatt and Christian Shannon’s sacrifice fly followed by hits by Conway and Clayton Himes.

By then, Rincon Valley already had its six runs and a trip to the Section Tournament to be hosted by District 3’s San Francisco Little League on Treasure Island.

Lozinto-Wyatt had three straight hits for the Americans and Cilia belted two. Simon Peterson had two hits and was on base four times for Rincon Valley. Mark Douglas had two hits and broke the game open with a bases-loaded double to drive home all three Mark West fourth-inning runs.

The Americans outhit Rincon Valley 10-5, but the Santa Rosa team accepted six walks and had a hit batter to manufacture two runs in the first, three in the fourth and an insurance tally in the sixth.

Coming back through the elimination bracket meant that the Americans were running short on eligible arms. They played six games in the tournament, while Rincon Valley needed just three to secure the championship.

Petaluma used three pitchers in the final game, and each received excellent defensive help by a solid infield that included Cilia at first base, Shannon at second, Landon Stanfield at third and Lozinto Wyatt at shortstop.