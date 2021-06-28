All-Star time for Little League baseball players in Petaluma

Petaluma Little League All-Star teams begin chasing the dream that is the Little League World Series this weekend. The road to the dream is arduous and the chances of success about the same the 49ers had in discovering gold in a Sierra stream. Only one Petaluma team has ever lived the dream. The 2012 Petaluma National League team finished third in the Williamsport, Pennsylvania, classic.

The World Series dream is accessible to only Major League All-Star teams in the 12-under age group, but 10-under and 11-under stars also open play this week with the goal of playing for the Northern California championship.

The quest begins in District 35 tournaments. District 35 extends from Willits to Petaluma. The tournaments in all age groups are double elimination with winners advancing to Section 1 play.

Petaluma has three entries – Petaluma National, Petaluma American and Petaluma Valley – in the Major League Tournament. Only Petaluma American and Petaluma National will compete in the under-11 division and only Petaluma National will field a 10-under team.

UNDER TENS

Petaluma’s only entrant in the Under-10 division, Petaluma National, opens Saturday against Mark West at 10 a.m. in Healdsburg.

A win would move the Petalumans into a noon game on Sunday against host Healdsburg. The host team is the only team in the seven-team field to receive a first-round bye. A loss, and the Nationals would play Monday on the Santa Rosa American League diamond.

The championship game will be played July 10 at Lucchesi Park, home of the Petaluma American Little League with an “if necessary” game in the double-elimination tournament to be played July 11.

UNDER ELEVENS

The Under 11 tournament begins with an immediate Petaluma showdown with the Nationals taking on the Americans Saturday in a 1 p.m. game at the Rincon Valley Little League complex in Santa Rosa.

The winner will play Sunday against Ukiah in a 10 a.m. game at Rincon Valley. Ukiah receives a first-round bye. The loser plays for survival Monday in a 2 p.m. game at Rincon Valley.

The championship game will be played July 20 at 4 p.m. at Lucchesi Park with an “if-necessary” game to be played at the same time on July 11.

MAJOR LEAGUE

Two of Petaluma’s three leagues receive first-round byes in the Major League Tournament for 12-unders.

The Petaluma Nationals are the only local team to have a first-round game, opening the tournament on Friday with a 5:30 p.m. game at the home of the Healdsburg All-Stars. Should the Nationals win that game, they would join the Petaluma American and Petaluma Valley with a Saturday game. The Nationals would take on Rincon Valley in a 10 a.m. game at Lucchesi Park. A loss sends the Nationals into a must-win game at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Valley’s Murphy Field.

Petaluma American opens tournament play Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lucchesi Park against the winner of a Friday game between El Molino and Sebastopol. A win would move the Americans into a Monday game at Lucchesi. Should the Americans lose their opener, they play again Sunday at Lucchesi.

Petaluma Valley starts its quest for Williamsport on its home diamond at Murphy Field against the winner of a Friday game between Fort Bragg and West Side from Santa Rosa. A win in that contest would send the Valley back on their home diamond Monday. Should the Valley lose, they face an elimination game Sunday at Murphy.