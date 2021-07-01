All three Petaluma teams fall in Intermediate Tournament

Petaluma’s teams’ stay in the District 35 intermediate League All=Star Tournament was over quickly.

The Intermediate League is a league for 11-13 year olds, and uses a diamond intermediate between Little League-sized and full-sized fields. Pitching distance is 50 feet and bases are 70-feet apart.

Petaluma Valley was the best of the Petaluma entrants, playing four games before being eliminated. The Valley opened with a blast, slugging Petaluma American 31-1. A 12-2 loss to Mark West knocked the Valley into the losers’ bracket. It battled back to beat West Side 18-10 and Petaluma National 9-8 before being eliminated by Rincon Valley 14—0.

Petaluma National lost its first game to Rincon Valley 15-0 before revounding to edge Petaluma American 7-6 in one of the best games of the tournament. The loss to Petaluma Valley ended the National League tournament.

Petaluma American played only Petaluma teams, losing to both the Valley and the National leagues.

Mark West won the tournament title and advanced to the Section Tournament, but it took two games. After suffering its only loss to Rincon Valley 15-1, Mark West came back to beat Rincon Valley 3-2 for the championship.