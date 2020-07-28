All volleyball teams need are coaches and the season to start

There won’t be any local volleyball competition on the high school level in Petaluma until early in 2021 according to the recently released North Coast Section guidelines. The long anticipated announcement by NCS officials didn’t catch any net programs in Petaluma by surprise, but it does now allow calendar dates for the three high schools to reschedule after the holiday break, and officially put the ball in play in gyms around town. Officially team practices can begin on Dec. 14. The section followed CIF recommendations throughout the state.

Two of the local schools have held off hiring varsity volleyball coaches until things became official. According to new St. Vincent Athletic Director Tony Keefer, a search is currently underway to fill the position left by Kelsey McIntire. “We have a interviews scheduled in a couple of days, and hope to have the position filled before the opening of school in August,” he said. “We will gather the girls and keep them advised or our progress.”

Among the veterans for St. Vincent is senior back row player Sarah Sarlette who posted 640 digs during the past two seasons for the Mustangs.

Casa Grande AD Rick O’Brien announced earlier that the Lady Gauchos would have a temporary freeze on the hiring of a coach to replace Amber Taylor who mentored all three Gaucho teams in 2019. Strong front line returnees Lina Fakalata, Bella Blue and Simon Wright lead an experienced group of Lady Gauchos in what might be a contending season when practices finally begin. Fakalata was named all-league for the third consecutive season in 2019, while Blue earned a second team placement,

On the west side of town, new Petaluma High coach Amy Schwappach has been holding limited practices with Trojan girls restricted to non-gym workouts in groups of 10 or fewer. “We have been practicing at stations on various volleyball skills,” she said. “Conditioning at this point has included yoga which the girls seem to enjoy. We have also included written lessons. Of course, we would all like to get into the gym and play the game. Now we might have to pause a little.”

First team all-leaguer Anna Hospodar returns for the T-Girls, and several candidates are slated to move up from a strong 2019 JV team.

SUBMITTED PHOTO/ New Petaluma High coach Amy Schwappach has the Trojans doing drills and meeting Via Zoom.

Schwappach is slated to meet with Athletic Director Ray McClintok to find out more concerning the coronavirus pandemic restrictions on team practices. PHS and Casa officials met jointly with health administrators earlier to submit a list of safety guidelines that would allow for early limited practices.

“I asked the girls during Zoom conferencing how they wanted to continue now that a new starting date has been announced. The results were mixed. I think we all want to play the game and get into our gym,” McClintock said.

He added that volleyball has been allowed to play out its full schedule, but the original 13 weeks has been compacted by at least two weeks on the calendar. It might be possible to see three practice games in a week, and some Saturday action might also be in play.

In the meantime, all three schools have ample time to completely re-tool their volleyball programs with new coaches for a season that won’t officially get started until the winter sports slot on a normal year.

One major rule modification that involves volleyball is that players can participate in both prep and club teams at the same time. Club offerings at Empire in Santa Rosa and Absolute in Marin County have been locations that have attracted Petaluma players in the past. “The Absolute Club in San Rafael is currently up and running camps now,” noted Schwappach. “I guess it depends on which county that the club is based. We have a girl or two playing now in that club.”