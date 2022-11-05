Failure to finish what they started cost Petaluma High’s football Trojans dearly in a 35-23 loss to American Canyon Friday night.

The inability to push the ball into the end zone from inside the 5-yard line twice wasn’t the only reason for the loss of a share of the Vine Valley Athletic League championship, but it was a huge contributor to the fall of the Trojans.

The result left both teams with final 7-3 overall and 4-2 VVAL records and tied for second behind Vintage (6-4 overall and 5-1 in league). The Crushers have either won outright or tied for the championship in all five years of the VVAL’s existence.

“It was a well fought game,” observed Petaluma Coach Rick Krist. “We’re supposed to be a running team, and twice inside the 5-yard line we were unable to punch it in. They hurt us up front the whole game.”

The underlying difference Friday night on Steve Ellison Field was that the Coyotes beat the Trojans at their own game, controlling the ball with a dominating infantry attack that chewed up both clock and yardage. Petaluma had its own moments of ball movement, but on this night the Coyotes did it better.

As the game wore on, Petaluma was forced to use an unfamiliar tactic - the forward pass - with quarterback Henry Ellis throwing three times to Dawson Shaw for touchdowns to keep the Trojans close.

The tone for the game was set in the opening quarter when American Canyon hogged the ball for almost 8 minutes on a drive that started at the 5-yard line and methodically rolled 95 yards ending with quarterback Kaleb Anderson sprinting 26 yards for the touchdown.

Setting a trend that was to last for the first half, Anderson and Kapono Liu, running behind a big push from the muscular American Canyon front line, were the Coyote offense, alternating carries as their side rolled steadily goalward.

Petaluma tried to match the American Canyon infantry, but needed a 33-yard breakaway from Silas Pologeorgis to set up a 16-yard Ellis to Shaw touchdown pass.

After the kickoff, American Canyon was back on the march. This time it took Anderson, Liu and friends 6 minutes to go 61 yards, with Anderson again running in the score for a 14-7 Coyote lead.

Petaluma again answered, eating up the entire final 5 minutes of the half on a 74-yard march led by bulldozing fullback Ed Berncich. Unfortunately the goal was 75 yards away, After Petaluma reached the 2-yard line, it ran into massive Coyote resistance. Petaluma got as close as the 1 on second down, but a 3-down pass was incomplete and a Berncich dive was stuffed by the charging Coyote front.

Instead of being tied at the half, Petaluma entered the locker room trailing 14-7.

That frustration seemed irrelevant when Petaluma quickly again moved inside the American Canyon 5 on two nice runs by Pologeorgis as the second half began. This time, the Trojans scored on another Ellis-to-Shaw connection, this one of 5-yards to give them the 14-14 tie they thought they should have had in the first half.

American Canyon gave Petaluma a huge helping hand by trying a fake punt inside its own 30-yard line. Jj Grant foiled that attempt with a clutch stop, and the Trojans were within 28 yards of taking the lead. They got that lead, but not in the matter they wanted.

After moving down to the 3-yard line on another Ellis-to-Shaw aerial communication, the Trojans again failed to penetrate the American Canyon goal. They did manage to salvage 3 points and a 17-14 lead on a chip shot 18-yard field goal by Asher Levy.

Things looked even brighter for the home side when Liu, who was a key to the Coyote ground game, went down with cramps, limped off the field and never returned.

His absence paid immediate dividends, but for American Canyon, not the Trojans.

His replacement, sophomore speedster Mason Harris, managed to get round the edge and out ran the Trojans 55 yards to give the Coyotes a 20-17 lead that grew to 28-17 when they did their clock-chomping thing again in the fourth quarter, stomping 85 yards on the running of Anderson and another Liu replacement, Ojani Castillo.

Another Anderson touchdown, this one of 15 yards, followed by a 2-point conversion, to make up for a missed kick following the previous touchdown, gave the Trojans just 5 minutes to make up a two-score deficit.,

The unlikely became the impossible when the Coyotes tacked on insurance on a 3-yard scoring run by Castillo.

Petaluma went down swinging. Much of a 60-plus yard run by Pologeorgis was called back by an illegal blocking penalty, but it did allow the Trojans to move close enough for a third Ellis-to-Shaw touchdown as time was expiring.

Petaluma’s season is not finished. The Trojans are almost certain of receiving a spot in the North Coast Section, Division 3 playoffs, but will now have to travel. The Trojans won’t know who their opponent is until after a seeding meeting on Sunday. The conjecture after Friday’s game was that the Petalumans will open playoff play at Cardinal Newman.