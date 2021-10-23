American Canyon gives Casa Grande its first VVAL loss

The Casa Grande Gauchos’ dream of an undefeated Vine Valley Athletic League football season were abruptly shattered by American Canyon’s aroused Wolves Friday night. The physical Wolves disappointed a large Casa Grande homecoming crowd with a 48-30 victory.

The American Canyon win complicated the top of the VVAL standings. American Canyon, Vintage, Petaluma and, now, Casa Grande each have just one league loss with only two games left to play during the regular season.

Friday night, American Canyon didn’t so much as dominate, as control, the game, using a combination of big plays with time-consuming drives and a physical defense to outscore the Gauchos.

The game wasn’t as one-sided as the score indicates. Although they trailed by two touchdowns at 27-14 at the half, the Gauchos had legitimate hopes as the fans paused to enjoy homecoming festivities. Those hopes were dashed when American Canyon controlled the ball for almost the entire fourth quarter, going on an 85-yard drive that ate almost 10 minutes of the final period.

What would be the knockout blow to the Gauchos was a series of 5 and 6-yard shots delivered to the middle of the Casa defense that began in the third quarter when the Wolves leading 41-30, not an insurmountable deficit for the quick-striking Gauchos.

Beginning at their own 15, the Wolves, behind the determined running of quarterback Kaleb Anderson, surged relentlessly forward.

Although the Gauchos gave ground gradually, only twice did they come close to stopping the Wolves’ tide. On the Casa 37-yard line, American Canyon overcame a fourth-and-four problem with a 12-yard Anderson scramble. As the Wolves reached the 8-yard line, a penalty moved them back to the 13 and it took four plays to do the counting with Anderson finally bulling in from the 1.

The game-clinching drive was in sharp contrast to some of the spectacular happenings earlier in the contest.

The game opened in typical Casa Grande fashion with the Redwood Empire’s leading passer, Jacob Porteous, teaming up with super receiver Marcus Scott on a 53-yard touchdown connection on the Gauchos’s second play from scrimmage.

The Casa Grande lead lasted less than a minute of playing time when Sean Yumang took the Gaucho kickoff 89 yards to the house and the race was on.

The Gauchos began to get an uncomfortable feeling on its next possession when Porteous and his intended receiver read different pages in the playbook and a rare Casa interception resulted. Meanwhile, American Canyon took advantage of key Casa penalties and good field position to score twice before the first quarter was over.

It got worse for the Gauchos before it got better. Another drive by the Wolves culminated in James Aiken’s second touchdown of the game, upping the American Canyon Lead to 27-14, with Casa’s second touchdown coming on a 1-yard plunge by Porterous.

On the Gaucho side of the ball, Porteous was having problems with a strong American Canyon rush and some last-second break-up efforts by the Wolves’ defensive backs.

Things began to look more hopeful for the home side when Scott, who had a big game with some spectacular receptions, spun away from a Napa defender to score on a 9-yard pass from Porteous.

That made it a two-score game at halftime. It became a one-score game when Scott made a fingertip diving catch of a Porteous pass for a 7-yard touchdown on a fourth down play early in the third quarter.

That made it a 27-22 game with most of the second half still to play.

“Most” dissolved into little as American Canyon went on two time-eating drives, one of 57 yards ending in an Anderson 3-yard run and the fourth-quarter march that ate up the last Casa Grande chance.

“It was a tough pill to swallow,” said Casa Grande coach John Antonio. “Our kids played their hearts out. We knew they would be physical. We gave them too many good field positions, and we couldn’t get the ball away from them.”

Casa Grande can still assure itself a share of the title, but must beat Petaluma next week in the Egg Bowl and finish Nov. 5 with a home-game win over Justin-Siena.