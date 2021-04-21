American Canyon rallies in the seventh to hand Casa Grande first softball loss

Casa Grande’s softball Gauchos let slip away in the seventh inning what they had worked so hard to earn over the previous six frames Tuesday afternoon, losing to American Canyon’s Wolves 6-2.

The teams went into the seventh deadlocked at 2 as pitchers Jordan Baughn for Casa and Yanesa Rosas for American Canyon ruled from the circle. Both throwers were backed by clutch defense until the Casa gloves leaked a bit in the seventh, allowing the Wolves to pad their winning margin.

Baughn was touched for 10 hits, but pitched better than the numbers, keeping her team in the game until the fatal seventh. The Gauchos counted eight hits and had several chances to change the outcome.

The game started in spectacular fashion for Casa Grande, when Skylar Thorpe opened the bottom of the second inning by lifting a long fly over the left-field fence for a home run. The blast came after Casa had Macey Shern thrown out at home trying to score from second base on a bouncing single to left by Jamie McGaughey in the first.

American Canyon went up 2-1 in the fourth on a clutch two-out, two-run single by freshman Jaida Fulcher, who was to have two hits on the chilly afternoon.

Casa Grande tied things in the last of the fifth when McGaughey smashed a short right through the American Canyon shortstop to score Maddie Fannin. The Gauchos had an opportunity to get more than just a tie from the inning, but left two runners stranded.

Neither team could break the deadlock in the sixth, sending the game into a decisive seventh where bad things happened for the Gauchos, although they came close to escaping with the tie and their record intact.

Singles by Angelia Rodriguez and Maddy Chambers put two runners on, but Baughn got two outs on pop ups before Kylie Sandero fouled off several pitches, and then delivered the biggest hit of the game, a single to left field that drove home two runs and the win.

American Canyon added insurance as the Gaucho defense momentarily faltered, committing two errors to allow two more runs before they managed the final out.

Casa momentarily flickered hope in the bottom of the seventh on singles by Shern and McGaughey, her third hit of the contest, but could not send either home.

Thorpe had two hits, one the big fly.

Casa Grande is now 1-1 on the season after beating Sonoma Valley 9-6 in its opener.