Americans stop Nationals in 11-under Little League All-Star game

Petaluma American took a big step in the District 35 Little League All-Star Tournament for 11-unders with a convincing 9-5 win over Petaluma National in the tournament opener played at Rincon Valley on Saturday.

The Americans finished with three runs in the top of the sixth inning to pull away from their cross-town rivals and advance in the winners bracket in District 35.

Trevor Hermsmeyer capped the final-inning rally with an RBI double, driving in teammate Ace Davis to put the finishing touch on the offensive outburst for the Americans. Hermsmeyer had three RBIs in the afternoon as his club pounded three National pitchers for 10 hits. Earlier, the slugger took advantage of a high bouncer over the head of the third baseman to knock in two more runs in the top of the third inning.

The Nationals closed the margin to 6-5 in the top of the fifth inning, but could get no closer. Drake Baptista, hitting in the number four slot in the lineup, knocked in a run and scored another in the frame.

Petaluma National might have put more pressure on with runners aboard had it not been for the defensive work of American first baseman Colt Cillia. He made two outstanding plays in front and in back of him outside the foul line to end National threats both times. In the second inning, Cillia made the play of the day by drifting over toward the sideline fence where he made a tumbling catch of a foul ball off the bat of Brodie Banducci.

Second pitcher Ace Davis held the line in the middle innings to pick up the victory for the Americans. Davis relieved American starter Clayton Himes in the top of the third inning with the score tied 2-2, and pitched three strong innings before the game was closed out by Brandon Lozinto-Wyatt.

The Americans turned in a slick double play in the third inning, but it was anything but routine. Petaluma National made a threat to blow things open by loading the bases, but a ground ball off the bat of Sean Stroud was fielded by Wyatt at shortstop who threw home for the first out. A quick toss to third base by the alert American catcher caught the incoming National runner off the bag and the deed was done.

The winning Americans out hit Petaluma National 10-7 along the way, led by a couple of knocks each by Davis, Hermsmeyer and Lozinto-Wyatt.

Drake Baptista had two hits and reached base three times for the Petaluma Nationals. Logan St. Clair added a pair of hits, including an RBI double in the first inning.

The Americans followed the Nationals into the elimination bracket by losing to Rincon Valley 10-0 on Sunday.

Both Petaluma teams faced an uphill battle in that portion of the bracket with must-win games on Monday.

The winner of the District 35 tournament for 11’s advances to the section tournament hosted by District 3 on July 15. The 11 year old All Stars can advance as far as the Norcal playoffs later in the month.