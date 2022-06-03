An All-Star show by PGSA Rookies and Minors

The Petaluma Girls Softball Association put its stars on display in a match of All-Star teams from both its Minor and Rookie Leagues.

In the Minor League All-Star game, Ativa Talent defeated Sadler Insurance 16-10.

All-Stars playing for Ativa Talent, coached by Geoff Lannert, Nate Starling and Tim Gallagher, were Tia Cleland, Lola Gallagher, Brianna Hlebakos, Noemi Jaime, Bella Kircher, Delaney Lannert, Harper Miles, Emma Snyder, Emma Starling and Liah Thmpson.

All Stars playing for Sadler Insurance coached by Jason Jucutan, Nick Mangels and Johnathan Martini were: Maya Antonelli, Aurora Arvizo, Aubrey Brody, Haddley Bushey, Alexis Chasteen, Lexi Gantenbein, Jadin Jucutan, Kayden Kondratieff, Alli Mangels and Rose Pettibone.

In the Rookies game, Petaluma Orthodontics beat Central Animal Hospital 9-4.

All Stars playing for Petaluma Orthodontics, coached by Brandon Deering, were Rylee Freed, Makenzie Gittings, Avery Hewitt, Makenna Jucutan, Teagan Kane, Aubree Larsen, Brooklyn McClintock, Jenna Neve, Addison Pomatto, Brylee Ronsheimer, Brianna Scott and Jette Takeoka-Johnson.

All Stars playing for Central Animal Hospital coached by Martin Yataco, were Addie Arndt, Kira Behrs, Genesis Buenfil, Lyla Klinge, Evelyn Li, Layla Martinez, Colby Phillips, Brooklyn Ramos, Madalyn Reuser, Audrey Suhrke, Cassidy Whitman and Marianna Yataco.