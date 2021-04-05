An ill-wind for St. Vincent in football loss at Justin-Siena

St. Vincent was victimized by a 21-point rally in the fourth quarter by host Justin-Siena, and the road-tested Mustangs limped away with a 42-19 loss at wind-blown Dodd Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Napa.

The Mustangs (1-2) play all opponents except their finale against Healdsburg on the road this season.

The wind in Napa near Highway 29 was extremely blustery throughout the game, and each team on offense backed by the push of the elements had a definite advantage. Many punts into the breeze were knocked down for very short yardage.

The only St. Vincent score in the first half came on a clean tackle by Devansaux Sagaral in the Brave end zone for a safety that narrowed the score to 14-2. Field position came as a result of a bouncing 53-yard punt by Dante Antonini that pinned Justin Siena deep in its own territory late in the first quarter.

The game-determining sequence in the contest came at the end of the third quarter after St. Vincent had rallied for 17 unanswered points to cut a commanding Brave halftime lead to 21-19. But time was running out.

The Mustangs were again driving in Justin-Siena territory with the wind at their back, but tried to take advantage of field position to punch in another touchdown before the quarter ended, instead of attempting a field goal with the wind in their favor. A fourth-down pass play failed, and the Mustangs got no closer.

Antonini, a major threat, was moved from one side of the offense to the other by coach Trent Herzog, and it worked as the junior found nothing but open space ahead as he eased into the end zone with a perfect scoring toss from Colby Furia down the middle of the field on the first play of the second half. It was a perfectly executed 52-yard pass play and it brought some life immediately to the St. Vincent sideline.

Defenders Nathan Rooks, Liam O’Hare, Hall and Antonini played big roles in stopping the first Justin-Siena drive of the second half.

Brave senior quarterback Hudson Beers, who appeared very relaxed in the early going, was quickly derailed in the second half when his third-down pass intended for receiver Caden Parlett was cleanly knocked away by Antonini.

The Mustangs quickly put another score on the board when top threat running back Hall broke two tackles on his way to a 19-yard scoring gallop, and things got a little more interesting at 21-16. Hall was boxed in most of the afternoon, and his touchdown run turned out to be his top run of the afternoon. He was double-teamed on every carry, and finished with 34 yards on the ground.

St. Vincent wasn’t done in the quarter when it took advantage of a poor punt that was knocked down by the breeze to set up shop inside the Brave 35-yard line. The Mustangs could not put a touchdown march together, and settled for a 29-yard field by senior place kicker Juan Jiminez.

A sudden rash of St. Vincent miscues via fumbles and a crucial 73-yard pass interception return turned in by Robert Sangimcomo turned the game into a Brave rout in the final quarter.

The absence of regular Mustang offensive center Riley Gillfilian hurt the timing in the St. Vincent backfield for most of the contest.

The Braves (3-1) from the Vine Valley League never trailed after they struck on their first series on a 71-yard touchdown gallop by Roman Topete, who had a monster game with three touchdowns including the first long run when he pulled away from St. Vincent pursuers down the left sideline. He had 174 yards rushing. Furia was 10-18 for a total of 101 yards in the passing department for St Vincent even though he was under a heavy rush the entire game.

Sophomore defensive back Jaret Bosarge was a standout with two interceptions of balls thrown by Beers. Other Mustang defenders of note were Antonini with 7 tackles, Nathan Rooks with numerous tackles for loss, including on the first play of the afternoon, and Liam O’Hare who turned in 3 solo tackles.