An inning apiece earns Petaluma baseball win

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 19, 2022, 6:56PM

Six Petaluma pitchers combined to throw a six-inning one-hit shutout at El Cerrito in a non-league game at Cerrito Monday.

Final score was 10-0 in a contest that was called after Petaluma scored five runs in the sixth inning.

David Wood, Brayden Breen, Aaron Davainis, Jack Haugen, Jack Palmer and Kyle Worden each pitched a scoreless inning with only Haugen giving up a hit. They combined for six strikeouts.

Petaluma had eight hits, two by Raime Dayton. Both hits were doubles.

The win improved Petaluma’s season record to 10-5. The Trojans are undefeated in Vine Valley Athletic League play with a 6-0 record.

