Analy holds off Petaluma 50-49

Petaluma’s wild, wilder and finally super wild football match against Analy’s Tigers finally came down to one play that wasn’t even an official play.

Friday’s non-league game played at Karlsen Field in Sebastopol was won by Analy 50-49 when Petaluma’s try for a game-winning two-point conversion ended in a busted play with 35 seconds left on a long night.

In a game that had more twists and turns than San Francisco’s Lombard Street, Petaluma had just completed a frantic 64-yard drive in two minutes to pull within a point. There was never any doubt that Petaluma would forget the almost certain 1-point kick and go for 2-points and triumph.

Unlike everything that preceded it, the decisive play was tragically for the Trojans anticlimactic. A miscommunication left Petaluma quarterback Henry Ellis with the football and nowhere to go. Analy’s Lincoln Johnson corralled the Trojan seven yards behind scrimmage and all that remained was for the Tigers to recover Petaluma’s onside kick try and kneel for the win.

“Henry had four options at the line. He made the call, but our fullback with the noise of the crowd, didn’t hear” explained Petaluma coach Rick Krist. The result was Ellis left holding the ball and the bag in the grasp of Analy linebacker Lincoln Johnson.

How the two teams reached the crucial untimed down made for more action and more improbable mistakes than an Indiana Jones movie. Although both sides made some loud hits and impressive defensive plays, overall stopping either offense was a mission of helmet-scratching futility.

There was not one punt for either side in the entire game. Analy scored a touchdown every time it had ball possession in the first half and still led by just a touchdown at 28-21 at the midpoint.

It was that way all night.

The only stop of the first half came when a Petaluma drive was halted on a fourth-down play at the Analy 7-yard line. Otherwise, every time either team owned the football, it took it into the end zone.

Silas Pologeorgis accounted for two of the Petaluma touchdowns in the first half with fullback Ed Berncich getting the third.

Quarterback Sammy Long who did everything but announce the game for the Tigers, passed for three Analy scores in the first half and five in the game.

Petaluma starting quarterback Ellis sat out the game’s first two series, but came on before the first quarter ended and played the rest pf the game. He hit two key passes to Dawson Shaw to lead a 73-yard march to tie the game at 28-28 on a Pologeorgis touchdown run to start the second half.

London Sundell singled handedly gave Petaluma its first stop on the Tigers by recovering a fumble midway through the third period. That set up an Ellis to Dawson Shaw 13-yard touchdown pass and put Petaluma on top 35-28. Before the end of the quarter, Analy scored again on a 21-yard Long to Logan Mitchell pass and the team’s headed into the whirlwind of the fourth quarter tied at 35-35.

The mind-numbing final 12minutes began with Analy’s Solomon Hall intercepting an Ellis pass and the Tigers converting the theft into a 46-yard touchdown pass from Long to Mitchell. Wade Lewis converted with a kick and Analy was back on top 42-35, but the emotional storm was just brewing.

With Analy painfully aware of Pologeorgis, Petaluma punched to the gut of the Analy defense with its game-long solid offensive line – Jed Anezil, Jack Phillips, center Zach Rinsky, Noah Brians, Jagger Williams and tight end Sundell – opening the way for Berncich to squeeze in from the 2-yard line to make it a 42-41 Analy lead with 2:50 on the clock.

Even before the fullback crossed into the end zone, Krist was calling for a 2-point conversion. Ellis provided the crucial points and the Trojans teetered back in front 43-42.

The lead was short live.

They kick off went long. Giovnni Visintin and a teammate vied for the ball at the Analy 4-yard line. Visintin won the tussle, sped through the initial wave of Petaluma defenders, cut to the outside and raced 96 yards to the house. Lewis kicked the PAT and the Tigers led 50-43.

“We stayed in our lanes well,” Krist said of the Petaluma kick coverage. “But we converged too soon and he was able to pop outside.”

Still, the hysterics weren’t complete.

Starting at its 36 with 2 ½ minutes to work with, Petaluma slugged back. Helped by a face mask penalty on the Tigers, and lifted by two key runs by Ellis, along with a big third-down pass to Pologeorgis, the Trojans drove to the 3-yard line.

The officials ruled Berncich short on a line plunge, but Lucas Vanderlind muscled in on a follow-up effort to set up the ill-fated conversion try that left the Tigers in delirium and the Trojans in disbelief.

“I’m very proud of our guys,” Krist said. “The offensive play from both sides was incredible.

“We went to an old playbook and made some tweaks to our offense. It might not have showed to most people, but we made some changes that were important.”

The result left both teams at 2-1 for the season. Petaluma plays at Maria Carrillo next Friday, while Analy is back at Karlsen Field to take on Terra Linda.