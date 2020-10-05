Anna Hospodar, Petaluma volleyball MVP, will be back

Volleyball is one of the first prep sports to begin official practices for the 2021 season which will begin in its new schedule in early January. It’s only a memory now, but the Petaluma T-Girls finished the last campaign with a rush, winning four of their last regularly scheduled Vine Valley Athletic League games. One of the leading players on the otherwise senior-dominated squad was returning outside hitter Anna Hospodar.

The dynamic Trojan got virtually everything out of her 5-foot, 7-inch frame, including a 15-kill performance in a victory over defending champion Justin-Siena of Napa.

The biggest win in recent seasons for the T-Girls came during the CIF playoffs when Petaluma traveled to Sonoma and handed the co-champion Lady Dragons a shocking 3-0 defeat in front of a big crowd on the road.

The surprising victory followed an earlier win over Analy in the first round and vaulted the T-Girls into Nor-Cal play for the first time in several campaigns.

The win over Sonoma turned the tables on the 10-2 Dragons who held two previous victories over Petaluma. Hospodar tied teammate Emma Weiand for a team high with nine kills in the most important game of the season. Hospodar had her fingerprints all over the T-Girl upset over the stunned Dragons, including six dynamic kills from the right side of the net.

Only a junior at that time, she was named to the first team when the All Vine Valley Athletic Leauge squad was named for the 2019 season. It was an honor to be selected together with seven seniors from around the league. In a recruiting site online, Hospodar said she had worked hard to make the varsity team as a sophomore, and was proud to be named MVP on a Trojan team that featured eight senior players. She also noted that she was captain of her JV team and that other family members have recognized her “intense determination” in competing on the volleyball court.

“Anna is a member of the Empire Volleyball Club in Santa Rosa, and she will bring a lot of skill to the team this year,” noted newly appointed Petaluma coach Amy Schwappach. Despite the lack of overall varsity experience, the T-Girls might surprise in the VVAL with the hard-hitting Hospodar leading the way along with members of a solid junior varsity squad from 2019.

Together with energetic Bella Blue from rival Casa Grande, the two Petalumans are currently working out on a limited basis with the Adidas 17 Club team.

Always willing to help out, Petaluma High's Anna Hospodar collects balls during practice. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

The CIF date for the first allowable contest on the schedule for Hospodar and her teammates will be Dec.19. At present, summer rules for team practices are in effect.

Ryan Hughes, the coach for the T-Girls in his final season in 2019, noted that Hospodar played every position on the floor and rarely came out of any game. “Anna was a younger player in a group of seniors so she was a leader in how she played the game.” Hughes said. “I can’t think of any one particular game that was her best because she was so consistent. As it turns out our first game in the NorCal Tournament was against Lowell of San Francisco and they wound up winning state in Division III. Anna did play well in that one.”