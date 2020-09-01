Another hit for basketball; junior high, summer programs canceled

Most of the local high school basketball teams had shut down operations at a normal time following playoffs during the winter when the end came for a few schools still battling for state honors. In the northern section of the state, tiny Laytonville was within one game of hosting its version of the finals in Division VI girls basketball in March when the end was announced. So close, but things came to a halt because of the threat of the coronavirus. It had to be done, but goals and dreams had to be set aside for safety reasons.

There has been no summer league and tournaments for boys and girls alike as frustrated coach Sophie Bihn at Petaluma and others at local high schools have been denied access to the indoor facilities at their respective schools.

Now the news has come down for prep coaches that the junior high girls basketball seasons have been canceled for 2020 on both sides of town. Kenilworth and Petaluma Junior High will have no girls basketball this year. The announcement came almost immediately after the beginning of school on both campuses.

Bihn, the first year head coach for the T-Girls, had to step away from any thoughts of building at the lower level when she was informed that her younger girls would have to sit out the season without hope that it could be replayed. “I got an e-mail with the news. This really hurts because girls at the seventh and eighth grade level are so anxious to work hard and please the coach.”

Bihn began the summer with a plan to coach a couple of girls travel teams, but those programs were shut down after a couple of practices at Rancho Cotate.

Recently the North Bay Basketball Academy travel teams have been able to reopen practices, and Bihn hopes tol get things started soon. Early small group practices began at Spring Hill School on Tuesday evening.

For more than 16 years. Casa Grande has played spring AAU competition, and finished with a league of play at Santa Rosa JuniorCollege. The North Bay Chicks were made up of Casa prospects up from Kenilworth Junior High and some holdovers from the Lady Gaucho programs.

All summer activities at the junior college were shut down as the campus has gone to distance learning. JC basketball players who usually help with summer programs are not to be found this season. There is no place for Lady Gauchos to play other than with informal outdoor workouts.

Bihn stays in touch with her PHS prospects and outlines individual practices for girls practicing alone or in small groups. “It’s the only thing we can do right now,” she said. “Right now I’m working with softball coach Kurt Jastrow to see if we can share players in the spring. It’s going to take some work.” Returning seniors Rose Nevin (7.4 ppg.) and Taylor Iacopi (9.0 ppg.) could well lead the T-Girls to a second successful season under the mentorship of Bihn. Iacopi is a tireless worker who has put in many hours of individual practice developing her long range shooting.

At Casa Grande, the prospects not only lost the spring and summer time that they normally spend in competitive situations, but tournament and leagues were shut down and practice limited to individual workouts.

“From all the information we have now it appears that the decision to cancel our fall sports is final,” said Kenilworth Athletic Director Steve Lamb. “We are going to meet again with the schools in our league, and it is my fear that we might lose winter sport girls volleyball and boys basketball as well. The students are not scheduled to be on campus unless things change.”

Last summer, the North Bay Chicks played a full summer schedule concluding with a round-robin league at the junior college. Even though all the regulars were not always in attendance, players like Bella Blue and Ashley Casper improved enough to earn more playing time during the regular season. Blue and Casper were major contributors in a firs-round thrilling game against favored Rancho Cotate. Casper developed an offensive aggressiveness which carried over during the 2019-20 campaign.

The eighth-grade girls teams at Kenilworth Junior High have been a laboratory for learning match-up defense for many seasons, and the schedule worked smoothly because the Colts played basketball in the fall. Now that Kenilworth has cancelled girls basketball, the culture of match-up zone play will have to be delayed. Match-up zone uses both man and zone principles, and takes time to learn double -eaming schemes that has now been lost because of the pandemic.