Another strong show for Petaluma’s wrestling girls

The Petaluma High School girls wrestling team continued to shine against the best in the area last weekend, taking third place in the 20th annual Castro Valley Classic.

Shalynn Baker continued to impress for Petaluma, winning the 150-pound weight class with three straight wins after receiving an opening-round bye. Baker pinned Katherine Bjornson of Kennedy High School in Fremont and Nour Barakat from San Ramon Valley before winning a decision over Gemma Hanna of St. Helena 7-3 in the championship match.

Carla Maldonado was second in the 189-pound class. She decisioned Kira Bjoronson of Kennedy 7-4 and pinned Camila Granado of San Marin before losing by pin in the finals to Audrey Seguara of Redwood in Visalia.

Gabriella Trave took fourth at 111 pounds and Amelia Grevin was sixth in the same weight class. Michelle Lauritzen was sixth at 126 pounds. Kim Larsen was sixth at 131 pounds and Bailey Deegan competed at 137 pounds.

BOYS FOUR FOR FOUR

The Petaluma boys took four wrestlers to the Bill Martel Invitational at Northgate High School in Walnut Creek and all four placed.

Nate Corwin led the Trojans, finishing first at 160 pounds.

Dylan Baltazar was second at 113, Ed Berncich third at 182 and Jagger Williams sixth at 195.

Petaluma had a very limited team in the Healdsburg Duals Tournament, finishing 12th out of 16 teams.

Highlights for the Trojans included Spencer Madson-Castillo who was 4-1 at 106 pounds; Colin Sanders who was unbeaten (5-0) at 195 pounds and Zach Bettencourt who was 4-1.

In an earlier Vine Valley Athletic League match, Petaluma’s boys defeated Sonoma Valley, 54-30.

Baltazar at 126 pounds, Corwin at 160 pounds, Bettencourt at 170 pounds and Jagger Williams at 220 pounds all won by pins for the Trojans.

Petaluma’s girls defeated Sonoma 48-0, winning every match by forfeit.

The Trojan junior varsity defeated Sonoma 27-8. Petaluma on-the-mat wins came from Thomas Anderson with a pin at 145 pounds and Trevor Dunn with a pin at 160 pounds.

CASA GRANDE WINS

Casa Grande had little trouble defeating American Canyon 72-12 in a VVAL match.

Dylan Boden at 106 pounds, Lukas Abadines at 113 pounds, Sam Virkus at 132 pounds, Jacob Quintua at 138 pounds, Camden Bushey at 145 pounds, Jack Martin at 152 pounds, Ryan Naugle at 170 pounds and Emmett Peterson at 195 pounds all won by forfeit for the Gauchos.