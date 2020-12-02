Another veteran coach added to St. Vincent lineup

The St. Vincent High School’s trend toward hiring high profile coaches continues with the addition of Michael Briceno to direct its soccer program. Briceno will be in charge of both the boys and girls programs.

Briceno is one of the most highly regarded soccer coaches in the North Bay. He is a former head coach at Casa Grande High School and is the founder, president and director of coaching for the popular Briceno Soccer Club. He has coached soccer on all levels from youth to adults and has helped form California Victory FC to bring professional soccer back to Sonoma County.

As a player, he played at Casa Grande High School, Santa Rosa Junior College and for the Sonoma County Sol, a NPSL team. He played in the Arab Emirate League and was part of the under-23 US National Pool team.

A meeting with St. Vincent principal Pat Daly convinced Briceno to join veteran coaches Trent Herzog (baseball) and Tom Bonfigli (basketball) at St. Vincent.

“I am very excited,” he said. “It will be challenging, but I love challenges. It is going to be a fun adventure.”

He said he sees his job as one of rebuilding both the boys and girls teams. “I am a builder,” he said.

He emphasized that he doesn’t plan to coach both boys and girls by himself, but he will bring in qualified coaches to help while he serves as a manager for the overall program.

To begin the building process, he said he needs to convince the athletes to want to play soccer and to buy into his program. “They will have to work harder, stay focused and believe in each other,” he said.

“There are some good athletes at St. Vincent. The hardest part is to make them want to play the game of soccer, to make it attractive to them.”

No one needs to make Briceno want to play or teach the game. “Soccer is my passion. It is my life,” he said. “It is not a game. It is a lifestyle.”

The new coach knows only a few of the players on his first team, and said his first priority is to get to know them.

Briceno said a coach doesn’t just teach a sport. “You have to be a parent, a therapist – fill whatever the player’s needs are,” he said. And, he emphasized that means to make sure the players do well academically. “We are going to make sure they have a minimum of a 3.0 grade point average,” he said.

Briceno believes in setting goals and setting them high. “There is a saying: “I have a dream, but without a goal, my dream can’t come true,” he explained.

The main goals is, “To bring soccer back and make it better.

“We will make it happen,” he said.