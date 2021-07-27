Another win for Bender; strong showing for local pros

Petaluma professional baseball players continue to impress, not showing any let downs through the dog days of summer.

Anthony Bender continues to be an effective reliever with the Miami Marlins. He picked up his second win last week and is now 2-1 on the season. In 34 2/3 innings he has allowed just nine earned runs with 44 strikeouts and only eight walks. He has an earned average of 2.34 and a Whip of 0.89.

Justin Bruihl, pitching for the Oklahoma City Dodgers, is 3-0. In 19 innings, he has allowed nine earned runs with 27 strikeouts and six walks. He has Whip of 1.34.

Spencer Torkelson, playing with the AA Erie Seawolves in the Detroit Tigers organization has 25 hits in 33 games, with a .341 on-base average and a .545 slugging percentage. He has nine home runs and six doubles with 24 RBIs and 18 runs scored.

Joe Lampe, an Arizona State University player, is batting .281 with 25 hits in 26 games playing for the Bourne Braves in the wood-bat Cape Cod League. He has scored 15 runs and stolen five bases.