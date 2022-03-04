Another win for Petaluma JV baseball team

The Petaluma junior varsity baseball team rolled over Cardinal Newman 7-2.

Callen Anchor singled on the first pitch of the game and scored a run. The Trojans notched four more runs in the sixth inning. Key hits were by Dante Caiati, London Sundell, Anchor and Flynn Shoop, all with RBIs in the inning.

Caiati started on the pitching mound for the Trojans, allowing two runs on eight hits, striking out four and walking none in five innings. Del Prete closed out the game.

Petaluma had 11 hits on the day with Colin Demers, Sundell, Caiati and Anchor each having two hits.