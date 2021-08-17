Another World Tournament for busy Petaluma junior racquetball star

Casa Grande High School senior Heather Mahoney has taken multi-tasking to a whole new level.

Not only is Mahoney a world-class racquetball player and a college quality soccer player, she also takes Advanced Placement courses while holding down a job.

Multi-tasking isn’t exactly an accurate description of how the 17-year-old does so many things so well.

“It’s my mindset,” she explained. “I’m able to switch just like that. I’ve trained my mind to focus on what is in front of me.”

What is in front of the four-time Junior Racquetball world champion is the start of her senior year at Casa Grande, and she is excited to get back in the classroom and socialize with her friends, even though that means taking four Advanced Placement classes while maintaining her job at a pizza restaurant.

Then, there is the task of preparing for the Junior World Racquetball Championships coming up in Costa Rica in November. Mahoney will compete in the 18-under doubles with long-time partner Julia Stein from Pennsylvania. She is also an alternate to play in the 16-under singles if either of the United States’ top two players are unable to compete.

Mahoney and Stein won the 18-under doubles championship at the Junior National championships, while Mahoney finished third in singles. Going to the World Championships is nothing new for the local player. She has already won in the 10s, 12s, 14s and 14-under doubles classes.

A third-place finish in this year’s Nationals, the result of just one loss, was not what Mahoney had hoped for, but would have been a major accomplishment for almost any other player in the nation.

“I am definitely proud of how I did,” she said. “I tried my best.”

Mahoney doesn’t make excuses, but she does acknowledge that a year without indoor-court practice and lack of competition was difficult. She worked with long-time coach Brian Dixon at outdoor courts at Lucchesi Park that have neither a top nor a back wall.

Mahoney said she is excited to return to the World competition, especially since it will be held in Costa Rica, a venue where she has had success.

“I’m really excited to go back,” she said. “It will give me a chance to see friends I haven’t seen for a long time.”

Although her notoriety has come primarily from her singles success, Mahoney said she feels very confident playing doubles with Stein.

“Our chemistry is unbelievable,” she said. “We have different styles, but we complement each other really well.”

Her coach agrees.

“Heather and Julia have been playing together since they were 9 years old,” Dixon said. “There is a lot of chemistry involved.”

Dixon said there were many components to Mahoney’s success on the court, including her intellect and how coachable she is. But athleticism matters, too.

“One of the big things in her quickness,” Dixon said. “She gets to things other players wouldn’t get to.”

She is also very competitive.

“When things get tight, she tightens it up a couple of notches,” Dixon said.

As much success as she has achieved on a racquetball court, her avenue to college might be through the soccer pitch. She is a key player on the Vine Valley Athletic League championship (unofficial because of COVID-19) soccer team, and also plays in tournaments and College Showcase events with the North Coast Football Club.

Mahoney said the two sports are not exclusive.

“They complement each other really well,” she said. “You use many of the same skills.”

There is a difference - College scholarships are available in soccer.

Mahoney understands how hard she has worked to accomplish so much, but she also understands how fortunate she has been.

“I realize I can’t take anything for granted,” she said. “I appreciate all my parents have done for me. And I know how fortunate I am to have an opportunity to play the sport I love and be around friends I have made from all over the world.”