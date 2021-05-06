Anthony Bender strikes out two in one-inning Major League debut

Casa Grande High graduate Anthony Bender made his Major League debut one to remember Wednesday night.

Just one day after having his contract purchased by the Miami Marlins, Bender pitched a shutout relief inning in the Marlins’ 8-0 shutout win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Marlins used five relief pitchers to record the shutout.

Bender pitched the eighth inning, allowing one hit with two strikeouts. His fastball was clocked at a game high 98.8 mph.